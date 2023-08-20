World Water Week 2023: The Challenges and Solutions

WORLD WATER WEEK 2023: Water is one of the most essential gifts of nature that we require in our daily lives. From drinking to cleaning, water serves multiple purposes in our lives. Hence, it becomes equally important for us to conserve it. World Water Week is a global event which is organised by the Stockholm International Water Institute every year since 1991. The programme will be held from August 20 to 24 at the Waterfront Congress Center. It is a non-profit event which aims to develop solutions for the international water crisis (alongside several other problems).

Why is water important?

Water is a necessity to sustain life on our planet. Clean water is required for drinking, sanitation, providing for our crops, and so much more. The fresh water on our planet accounts for less than one per cent of the world’s water. Fresh water can be found in rivers, lakes, wetlands, streams and even groundwater. Despite having several sources, the freshwater levels on our planet are currently under threat.

What are the challenges?

The world population is currently on the rise which has led to an increased demand for water. Our natural water cycles are also currently being disrupted by man-made activities and climate change. Improper water management, pollution, extraction of resources and infrastructure construction further aggravate negative impacts on our freshwater sources.

What is the solution to water scarcity?

We cannot be careless with our water reserves as they are a vital resource. There are several ways to promote awareness and help put freshwater depletion in check. Some of the remedies include:

Education

Most individuals still aren’t aware of the ongoing water crisis in the world. Seminars and meetings should be conducted to educate the people about it.’ Recycling wastewater

Water that cannot be used for drinking can serve as a source for washing and cleaning. Unclean water can be used for cleaning the streets. Efficient use of wastewater is a good way of conservation. Harvesting rainwater

Installing a rooftop rainwater harvester can serve as an alternative source of fresh water. Efficient methods of irrigation

Adopting methods that lower agricultural water usage can also help in water conservation. Develop better government policies

Government plays an important role in water conservation as stricter rules and policies will limit the misuse of water in the world.

What role do we play?

We must conserve water and ensure that there is no misuse on our behalf by minimising waste in our daily lives. We should also make sure that the people around us are aware of the water scarcity problem and are adopting similar methods for conservation.