World Youth Skills Day 2023: Date, Theme, History and Significance

WORLD YOUTH SKILLS DAY 2023: Every year, July 15 is observed as World Youth Skills Day. The occasion highlights the importance of having a skilled workforce in every country. It also sheds light on how the ability of a nation to provide young people with the skills they need to alter their lives and communities is critical to the world’s future. Agile and adaptive skill sets are becoming more and more necessary due to technological improvements and changing labour market conditions. We must give young people the tools they need to successfully navigate these changes.

World Youth Skills Day: Theme

The theme for World Youth Skills Day 2023 is Skilling teachers, trainers, and youth for a transformative future. It emphasizes the critical role that teachers, trainers, and other educators have in preparing youngsters to enter the labour force and actively participate in their communities and cultures. UN Secretary-General António Guterres said, “Equipping young people with quality education, training, and skills is essential. This World Youth Skills Day reminds us that teachers stand at the forefront of this great global effort."

World Youth Skills Day: History

As it moved toward a more sustainable development model, the United Nations recognized the growing importance of skills around the globe in 2014. The United Nations designated July 15 as World Youth Skills Day to address obstacles to skills and competencies by lowering barriers to employment. The United Nations and its organizations seek to guarantee that the skills of young people around the world are recognized and accredited. They also provide possibilities for skill development for out-of-school kids and individuals who are not in employment, education, or training.

World Youth Skills Day: Significance

Employable young people can be assisted in skilling up through improved collaboration among governments, employers, worker’s organizations, and relevant stakeholders. This day is all about spreading the word about it. World Youth Skills Day is a reminder that when we invest in youth, we improve our shared future.

On July 15, 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Skill India Mission, to train over 40 crore people in various skills by 2022. The mission’s goal is to provide vocational training and certification to Indian kids to empower them for a better future.