Don’t we try all types of face packs to improve our dull faces and skin? Despite this, it is not easy for everyone to have a long-lasting glow on the skin. However, if you want to bring an instant glow and say goodbye to your dry skin, then a grape face pack can be a good bet. By applying this, you can also witness many other benefits to your skin. Grapes are rich in nutrients and are considered the powerhouse of Vitamins which are very beneficial for your skin. At the same time, along with taking care of your skin, grape face packs can prove to be the glowing secret of your skin. So, let’s know about the different methods of making grape face packs at home and their unique benefits.

1. Get rid of blemishes

A grape face mask is rich in Vitamin A which increases the collagen in the skin. To make the face pack, blend 5-6 grapes with 1 tomato. Now, apply it to your face and neck and keep it for 15-20 minutes until it dries completely. Then, wash your face with cold water and wipe it with a towel. This will reduce the blemishes and fine lines on your skin.

2. Helpful in balancing oil

You can also get rid of oily skin by applying a grape face pack. For this, mash 8-9 black grapes and mix 1 teaspoon multani mitti and 1 teaspoon rose water in it and apply it to your face. Then after 15-20 minutes, wash the face with lukewarm water.

3. Get rid of dark circles

You can also take the help of grapes to eliminate dark circles under the eyes. For this, apply the pulp of grapes under the eyes every day before going to sleep. You can also get rid of dark circles by applying grape seed oil.

4. Get rid of dry skin

Grape face packs also help maintain the moisture of the skin. If anyone has dry skin, they should opt for grape face packs. Mix 4-5 grapes with 2-3 strawberries, blend them and make a thick paste. Now apply this paste to your face and wash it after 15-20 minutes. This will make your skin look soft and moisturised.

5. Get an instant glow

By applying a face mask of grapes and sugarcane juice, you can get an instant glow on your dull skin. For this, mix 1 teaspoon of chamomile juice and 1 teaspoon of sugarcane juice in 2 teaspoons of grape pulp and apply it on the face. Now, wait for some time until it dries completely and then wash your face with clean water.

