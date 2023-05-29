Worried About Dull Skin? 5 Natural Products To Keep It Fresh And Glowing In Summer

Due to sunlight and pollution in the summer season, the skin becomes very rough, dry, dull, and tan. So, taking care of the skin becomes a very difficult task. For this, people use different products to bring back the glow. But instead of trying expensive skin care products, you can combat the effects of summer on the skin with the help of some natural skincare products.

Today we talk about five such household ingredients, using which you can make your skin fresh and glowing.

1. Use curd: You can use curd to maintain the freshness and hydration of the face in the summer. For this, make a paste using a pinch of turmeric, one tablespoon of gram flour, and two spoons of curd. Then mix these ingredients thoroughly, apply this paste to the face and neck, and wait for ten minutes. Then wash your face with plain water. This will help to bring a glow to the skin and also help you get rid of pimples.

2. Take the help of cucumber: You can also add cucumber to your skincare routine in the summer to keep your skin hydrated. For this, wash the cucumber and grind it in a mixer to make a fine paste. Then apply this paste to the face and leave it for fifteen minutes. After this, wash the face with normal water. This removes the dullness of the skin and brings freshness. Along with this, the moisture of the skin is also maintained.

3. Apply cold milk: You can use milk to remove the tan from the skin. For this, take two to three spoons of cold milk and massage the face in a circular motion for five minutes. After this, leave the milk on the face for ten minutes, then wash your face with plain water. This not only removes the tan but also brings shine to the skin and makes it soft.

4. Apply Rose Water: To remove the roughness and dullness of the skin, you can apply rose water to the skin. For this, take rose water on a cotton ball and apply it to the skin. After two minutes, clean the skin properly with this cotton ball. This removes the dirt from the skin, clears the pores, and will also give coolness to the skin.

5. Rub ice cubes: You can also use ice cubes during the summer season for skin care. Along with giving coolness to the skin, it also helps make it glow. For this, take an ice cube and rub it on the face in a circular motion for two to three minutes, and then wipe the skin with a dry cloth. For this, you can also use tomato or cucumber ice cubes.