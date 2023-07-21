Worried About Your Skin This Monsoon? Try These 4 Amazing DIY Face Packs

Most of us welcome the monsoon with great fervour after the hot summer days. The rainy season, however, is very sensitive for our skin. During this time many skincare concerns arise. From whiteheads, blackheads, bacterial and fungal infections, skin irritation, and redness, to rashes, many of us face various problems. To protect our skin from these seasonal problems, it is necessary to take some special care. For this, nothing is better than natural ingredients as they cause no reaction or harm to our skin. Today, let us take a look at 4 DIY face packs, with the help of which you can keep the skin cool and protect it from pimples and other skin problems during monsoon.

1. Mint-Curd Face Pack: The menthol present in mint cools the skin, while the lactic acid present in curd works to exfoliate the skin. It protects the skin from seasonal infections. To make this face pack, grind a handful of mint with curd and apply it to the face until it dries completely. Then wash it off with clean water.

2. Sandalwood Rose Water Face Pack: Sandalwood provides coolness to the skin and makes the skin glow from the inside. It also protects the skin from fungal infections. Rose water keeps the skin hydrated. To make this DIY pack, take two spoons of sandalwood powder in a bowl and make a paste by adding rose water. Now, apply it to your clean face. Wash it off after 15 minutes.

3. Oatmeal-Neem Face Pack: Oatmeal helps to exfoliate the skin, while neem protects it against infections. To make the pack, take powdered oatmeal in a bowl and make a paste by mixing one teaspoon of neem paste in it. Now, apply it to the face. Later, wash your face with clean water.

4. Cucumber Face Pack: Cucumber has hydrating elements that soothe the skin from within. During the humid weather of the monsoon season, cucumber is a great remedy to keep the skin fresh. To make this face pack, grind some pieces of cucumber and take out the pulp. Now apply it to the skin and keep it on for 15 minutes. Then wipe it off thoroughly. You will feel refreshed in minutes.