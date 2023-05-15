WWE Superstar Randy Orton's Back Injury Serious Enough To Halt His Career; Here's How You Can Strengthen Your Back

Randy Orton, whose full name is Randal Keith Orton, is a professional wrestler and actor. Orton comes from a wrestling family, as his father, “Cowboy" Bob Orton, and his grandfather, Bob Orton Sr., were both professional wrestlers. Randy Orton began his wrestling career in 2000, initially working for various independent promotions before signing with WWE in 2001.

Orton has been sidelined with a back injury since November of last year. It’s been reported that he underwent surgery to fuse his lower back, but the procedure in question means that he’ll be out for a long period of time. In an interview with WrestleBinge with Sportskeeda, his father, Bob Orton Jr., revealed that medical professionals may have encouraged “The Viper" to retire from the squared circle, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that Orton plans on listening to them.

Throughout his career, Randy Orton has held multiple championships in WWE, including the WWE Championship, World Heavyweight Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and United States Championship. He is also a Grand Slam Champion, which means he has won each of WWE’s four major championships.

