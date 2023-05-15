Yoga Asanas to Improve Body Image Issues: Malaika Arora's Trainer Shares Tips

Body image issues can have a significant impact on an individual’s mental health and well-being. The societal pressure to conform to a certain body type or appearance can cause feelings of inadequacy and self-consciousness. Fortunately, yoga can be an excellent tool to improve body image and boost self-esteem. Sarvesh Shashi, yoga trainer of Bollywood actor Malaika Arora, took to Instagram and shared some amazing asanas to deal with the body imaging issue. According to Shashi, “Body image issues can be severe if not treated in time. They may result in low self-esteem, unhealthy eating patterns, and declining health. Yoga has proven to help improve self-awareness, love and gratitude towards the body.”

Here are 3 yoga asana that will help improve your body image: