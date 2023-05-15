Yoga Asanas to Improve Body Image Issues: Malaika Arora's Trainer Shares Tips

Body image issues can have a significant impact on an individual’s mental health and well-being. The societal pressure to conform to a certain body type or appearance can cause feelings of inadequacy and self-consciousness. Fortunately, yoga can be an excellent tool to improve body image and boost self-esteem. Sarvesh Shashi, yoga trainer of Bollywood actor Malaika Arora, took to Instagram and shared some amazing asanas to deal with the body imaging issue. According to Shashi, “Body image issues can be severe if not treated in time. They may result in low self-esteem, unhealthy eating patterns, and declining health. Yoga has proven to help improve self-awareness, love and gratitude towards the body.”
View this post on Instagram
Here are 3 yoga asana that will help improve your body image:
- Pawanmuktasana (Wind-Relieving Pose)
With your arms by your sides and palms facing down, lie flat on your back. Inhale deeply, and as you exhale, raise your right knee to your chest, encircling it with your hands. You can use a yoga strap if you cannot comfortably reach your shin. Hold your right knee close to your chest and take a few deep breaths. As you exhale, release your right leg, bring your left knee towards your chest, and clasp your hands around your shin. Hold your left knee close to your chest and take a few deep breaths. As you exhale, let go of your left leg. Now, bring both knees towards your chest and clasp your hands around your shins. Hold both knees close to your chest and take a few deep breaths. Release both legs as you exhale and come back to lying flat on your back. Repeat this sequence a few times, bringing one knee towards your chest at a time, or holding both knees together.
- Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)
Lie on your stomach with your legs extended and your feet flat on the floor. Place your hands flat on the ground next to your shoulders, with your fingers spread wide. As you inhale, slowly lift your head, chest, and upper abdomen off the floor. Straighten your arms as much as you can without locking your elbows. Keep your elbows close to your sides and your shoulders away from your ears. Look straight ahead or, if it is comfortable for your neck, tilt your head back and gaze at the ceiling. Hold the pose for a few deep breaths, continuing to lift your chest and lengthen your spine. Slowly return your head and chest to the floor as you breathe.
- Dhanurasana (Bow Pose)
Lie on your stomach with your legs extended and your feet hip-width apart. Kneel down and point your heels in the direction of your buttocks. Grab your ankles with both of your backhands. As you inhale, lift your chest, head, and legs off the floor, pulling your feet away from your buttocks and lifting them as high as possible. Keep your knees hip-width apart and your shoulders away from your ears. Hold the pose for a few deep breaths, continuing to lift your chest and lengthen your spine. As you exhale, slowly lower your chest, head, and legs back down to the floor, releasing your ankles.