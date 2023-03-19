Age is never a barrier when it comes to opting for a healthier lifestyle. It is extremely important to maintain an active lifestyle after you turn 60. But the harsh temperatures in summers can make it difficult to follow a daily exercise routine and stay healthy. As compared to young adults, older people get more exhausted. Yoga can help people ward off summer illnesses and ensure that their body and mind stay fit.

Yoga can help elderly people get used to the hot summer weather as well. The exercise helps increase oxygen intake and sweat out toxins. Elderly people can improve their flexibility through yoga, ensuring that they escape the adverse effects of diseases like arthritis, osteoporosis and more. Here are a few yoga asanas they can try during the summer:

Savasana: This will help the mind and body relax as the temperature rises outside. It can also restore energy that is lost due to excessive sweating. The resting pose is the most challenging asana, despite its apparent simplicity. Lie on the ground with your back straight. Calm your muscles and breathe deeply. You will slowly feel more relaxed.

Baddha Konasana: The asana helps maintain posture. Bend your knees so that the soles of both feet are in contact with each other and your knees are spread out from your upper body. Baddha Konasana is also known as the butterfly position. It eases back pain and stretches your thighs and hips. Baddha Konasana also helps decrease anxiety and fatigue.

Tadasana: Keep your feet close together, parallel, and hip-width apart. Hold your arms by your sides. Spread your toes and plant them firmly on the ground. Spread out your weight evenly across both feet. If practiced regularly, the asana can relieve back pain. It also regulates breathing.

Muktasana: Muktasana, also known as the liberation pose, is a seated yoga posture used for meditation. First, sit with your legs stretched, one knee bent, and your heel placed directly close to your perineum. Bend the other knee as well, so that one foot is put next to the other, ideally with the heel in contact with the ankle. This stance can help regain energy, stretch muscles of the back and buttocks, and promote flexibility of the spine and hips.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here