Zeenat Aman Returns to the Ramp for Shahin Mannan’s Show, Says, “Exciting to Be Doing So Again, While Representing Older Women” | Exclusive

Zeenat Aman, an inspiration in the world of fashion and style, has always played the perfect mood board for every generation. She may be known as the country’s favourite star, but for the unacquainted Zeenat started her career as a model.

Today, she is back to reminisce about her good old days as she turns muse for fashion designer Shahin Mannan at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. Zeenat will be adorning a creation from Shahin Mannan’s collection titled ‘Circle’, which will be showcased on Day 3 at Jio World Garden on March 11th at noon.

Elated to be back on the runway and walking for Shahin, Zeenat Aman says, “I started my career as a model, and over the years have walked on many runways. It’s exciting to be doing so again, while representing older women. Some would say I’ve come full circle, and that fits in beautifully with Shahin’s concept.I enjoy Shahin’s quirky designs, and had faith that she would create a striking look for me.”

“Circle" is a collection that celebrates the infinite possibilities of fashion, inspired by the timeless and powerful symbol of the circle. The circle is a shape that has been used in art and design for centuries, representing wholeness, continuity, and infinity.

Speaking about the inspiration behind her collection, Shahin Mannan says, “We are thrilled to present our latest collection inspired by the circle, a symbol of infinite possibilities and endless creativity.”

In this fashion show, Shahin explores the circle as a metaphor for the endless possibilities of fashion, with garments that embody the fluidity, versatility, and elegance of this symbol. From dresses to asymmetric tops with layered shapes, each garment in this collection tells a story of experimentation, creativity, and innovation.

“Our designs feature motifs and patterns that evoke a sense of movement, rhythm, and harmony. With each piece, we aimed to capture the beauty and versatility of the circle, and translate it into a bold and contemporary fashion statement. We can’t wait for our audience to experience the excitement and energy of this collection and be transported into a world of endless possibilities,” adds Shahin.

