Zeenat Aman Shines Brighter Than The Sun In This Throwback Gold

Zeenat Aman marking her debut on Instagram, last month, has to be one of the historic internet moments. The veteran actress since then has kept her fans and followers amused with the intriguing anecdotes from her personal and professional life.

Now, one can’t deny that apart from enlightening the users with her enchanting tales, Zeenat Aman through her posts has surely made the internet relive yesteryear’s fashion trends. Just like her latest throwback picture that gives a glance at her self-designed “glorious silver gown”, dishing out perfect “Saturday glam” inspiration.

Zeenat Aman dropped a picture of herself that was taken in 1977, during the mahurat shot of her movie Shalimar. The monochrome picture shows gorgeous and young Zeenat Aman combing her tresses. Decked in a strappy gown, Zeenat Aman looks like a timeless beauty in her presumably sequined ensemble. Featuring a sweetheart plunging neckline, which is slit till the waist, the gown features body fitted bodice and crisscross cutout detailing in the front, just below the neckline. While the picture was clicked in a mid-angle shot, presumably the gown features the flowy helm.

Penning down a lengthy note, the actress revealed that because she found this picture making rounds on the internet, she “thought that it would be good to add some context to it.” Therefore, she revealed that her gown, featuring a “sleek silhouette”, was created by Mani Rabadi—based on Zeenat Aman’s designs. Zeenat Aman wrote, “My glorious silver gown was created by renowned costume designer Mani Rabadi based on a design of my own making. Its plunging neckline and sleek silhouette certainly turned some heads. In fact, Mani literally sewed me into the gown to give it that exquisite fit.”

Earlier, Zeenat Aman shared the picture of her official “headshot” which was considered extremely important during the 70s. Looking like an “epitome of beauty and grace”, Zeenat Aman in her headshot picture looks like everything that dreams are made of. Glammed up with glossy lips, kohl in her eyes and mascara-laden lashes, Zeenat Aman in the picture can be seen decked in a metal detailing halter neck ensemble, which seems like a dress.

