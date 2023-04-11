Zeenat Aman’s Post on Parenting as a Single Mother Brims With Acceptance and Unwavering Love

In the age of clips, trends, and filters, Zeenat Aman’s Instagram feed is a breath of fresh air that is a pleasure for the eyes and the mind since it inspires nostalgia and imagination. Zeenat Aman talked openly about parenting, providing unconditional love, and accepting her two children for who they are in her most recent post. She used social media to post a rare photo of herself with her two sons along with a touching message that all parents should follow regarding compassion and love.

To read what Zeenat Aman said, scroll down:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

On Instagram, Zeenat Aman posted a flashback photo of her two boys, Azaan and Zahaan, when they were younger. The uncommon photo shows Zeenat’s kids sitting on her lap, grinning at the camera, while she embraces them tenderly in her arms and grins. She wrote, “There’s no guidebook in the world that can prepare you for parenthood. It’s exhilarating, overwhelming, joyous, and yes, challenging. Once my children were born, they became my sole priority. And as a single mother to two boys, I felt doubly responsible for my babies. More than anything I wanted to protect them and shape them to be kind and loving men.”

Zeenat also discussed how she raised her sons as a single mother and criticised parents who turned away their children because of their partner’s career, sexual orientation, or choice of partner. She wrote, “My approach to motherhood has always rested on the bedrock of unconditional love. I believe this is what each one of us who chooses to become a parent, owes our children. When I hear of people rejecting their kids for reasons such as their sexual orientation, choice of partner or desired profession, it fills me with sadness and anger. We must accept our children for the individuals they are and support them to meet life as they choose to."

ALSO READ: Zeenat Aman Returns to the Ramp for Shahin Mannan’s Show, Says, “Exciting to Be Doing So Again, While Representing Older Women” | Exclusive

“My boys are now grown men in their thirties, and it feels like their childhood passed by before I could catch my breath," she continued. So, for any new parents out there, here are some optional gems of wisdom. Spend as much time as you can with your children and try not to criticise yourself for the little things. It’s not the end of the world if a plate breaks here or a teacher’s note disappears there. We owe our children love, support, and direction—not perfection.

Zeenat Aman finally discussed the image. “Today I had this photo digitised that I had taken out of a photo album. It was created in 1990, when Azaan was three years old and Zahaan hadn’t yet turned one.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here