Zendaya Casts a Spell in a Saree; Did Couturier Rahul Mishra Steal the Show on Day 2 of NMACC?

Zendaya walking the pink carpet looked surreal in a saree. A contemporary version of the traditional silhouette, Zenday graced India in a Fashion exhibition and gala night hosted at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre looking like a dream.

Zendaya, who came along with actor Tom Holland to India, was draped in a custom navy blue saree with 3D embroidery detailing designed by couturier Rahul Mishra. The contemporary version of the saree which is from the designer’s Cosmos’ Indian festive 2023 collection is adorned with 3D embroidery featuring floral work.

Inspired by nature, Rahul has always celebrated its beauty in his own unique way. Blooming flowers, foliage and a sky full of stars, Rahul Mishra’s designs are a perfect ode to mother nature. He beautifully blends his creativity with Indian craftsmanship and it’s quite evident in the embroidery details on every ensemble he creates.

The saree-style drape worn by Zendaya was paired with 3D birds hand embroidered bralette. The gold and nude bustier added a shimmery bling to her overall look. Adding drama to her look was the long pallu that gave an illusion of a train. Acing the look like a true diva, the saree set was a definite hit on the pink carpet.

However, Zendaya was not the only one who slayed it in Rahul Mishra’s couture. Law Roach, who recently announced his retirement as a stylist, too graced the carpet with his opulent aura. Looking magnificent in Rahul Mishra’s 3D hand-embroidered shirley poppy sherwani paired with a matching lehenga skirt, Law posed a series of images on Instagram with Zendaya.

Elated to be invited by the Ambani family and wearing Rahul Mishra, Law took to Instagram to share his experience and wrote: “It was such an honor to be invited by the Ambani Family to celebrate the opening of @nmacc.india I took my main girl to Mumbai! Both wearing @rahulmishra_7 and @bulgari styled by his team. What an incredible experience.” (sic)

Also seen adorning Rahul Mishra’s couture at the event were Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Tahira Kashyap, and Aditi Rao Hydari among others.

The India in Fashion, a first-of-its-kind exhibition curated by prolific author and costume expert Hamish Bowles and designed by award-winning exhibition designer Patrick Kinmonth showcases over 140 pieces of costume documenting India’s impact on the global fashionable imagination. The gala night was attended by celebrities from all across the globe who dressed in their finest Indian attires with a contemporary twist.

