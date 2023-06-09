Zendaya Totally Ate the Look Despite Losing Her Attire in Transit; Guess Who Came to Her Rescue

Zendaya will always deliver a standout red carpet look — even under pressure and today is the testimony to that. On Thursday, the Euphoria actress, 26, made an appearance at a Bulgari Hotel Roma opening in Rome, where she lit up the carpet in a relaxed-fitted black Valentino suit covered in iridescent glitter. She, alongside image architect Law Roach, completed the sparkling set with a fishnet top accented with reflective rhinestones and pointed-toe stilettos.

The Emmy-winning actress looked so put together on the carpet that it'd be easy to assume that her glam was smooth-sailing – but that wasn't the case. It was Italian House Valentino that pulled her out in a time of need.

Check out her look right here:

There was no sign of the last-minute terror that had to have grabbed her and her stylist earlier, and she appeared poised. The caption she posted on her Instagram stories said, “Fun fact…my dress for tonight’s @bulgarihotels event got lost in transit, so we got this suit an hour before the event. When in doubt….a @maisonvalentino suit. @luxurylaw” For the record, Zendaya was the face of Valentino in 2020 and has since been a part of a variety of high-profile fashion collaborations, including one with the Bulgari jewellery company.

Not just any Valentino suit either. In a video that was posted to Zendaya’s Instagram Stories, she was wearing a matching two-piece outfit with a sleeveless shirt that was covered in sparkling sequins that shone from all over. Zendaya chose to wear her hair in loose waves and accessorised the look with dangling silver earrings and rings.

Following the news of his retirement from celebrity style in March, there was some fan speculation that he and Zendaya may have had a falling out in April. He quickly spoke up for Zendaya though, dispelling rumours about their tight relationship. He launched a string of sharp tweets with, “So y’all really think I’m breaking up with Z….. we are forever!" “It’s real love, not the fake industry love," I said, referring to my little sister.