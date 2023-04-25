Zendaya's Coachella Comeback In Mini Dress Was A Total Hit; All Pics

After a seven-year break, Zendaya returned to the stage in a fashionable way by joining artist Labrinth on stage at Coachella. She wowed the crowd with her performance of two Euphoria soundtrack songs, All For Us and I’m Tired. Fans captured the moment and shared it on social media, showcasing her undeniable talent and stage presence. In addition to her performance, Zendaya also made a statement with her fashion choices, exhibiting her unique pop-inspired style. Overall, Zendaya’s comeback to the music scene was a powerful and memorable moment that solidified her as a multifaceted artist.

For her Coachella performance, Zendaya opted for a chic outfit. Her attire featured a tiered pink corset mini dress with ruffled trims, spaghetti straps, a ribbon tie detail, and a distressed mini-length hem. She paired the dress with a white tank top and thigh-high black boots, completing the look with a sleeveless round-neck tank top. The outfit highlighted her unique pop-inspired style and was a perfect complement to her performance. Overall, Zendaya’s outfit was a memorable part of her comeback to the music scene, solidifying her as a fashion icon.

To accessorize, Zendaya donned large hoop earrings, silver statement rings, and delicate bracelets. Her hair was styled in open curly tresses parted down the centre, and her makeup included smoky eyes, feathered brows, a nude lip shade, and glowing skin. To seal her look, she wore thigh-high black lace-up boots.

Zendaya’s recent appearance at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) fashion gala in Mumbai was a showstopper. Her blue saree, with its hand embroidery, draped elegantly behind her, giving her an angelic look. The saree was paired with a stunning golden blouse featuring vibrant floral embroidery on the trim and pallu. Zendaya’s minimalistic approach to jewelry with only modest earrings and a watch on one hand allowed her outfit to be the main focus. Her outfit showcased her impeccable taste and ability to exude elegance and sophistication, making her a true fashion icon.

Zendaya’s saree was designed by the Indian fashion designer Rahul Mishra and was a part of his “Cosmos" collection. As per Rahul Mishra’s official website, the saree and the golden blouse from the Cosmos collection with 3D embroidery cost Rs 3,89,000 when purchased together. Additionally, Zendaya accessorized her outfit with Italian jewellery from the luxury brand Bulgari, which was worth Rs 4,00,000. Overall, Zendaya’s look at the NMACC opening is estimated to have cost close to Rs 9 lakh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will next be seen in Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming film Challengers. The film also stars Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist in crucial roles.

