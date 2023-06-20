Zodiac Signs Reveal Their High Maintenance Side: Prepare for Demands

Do you or your partner prioritize a luxurious lifestyle and being the center of attention? Are your emotional and materialistic expectations higher than average? Dealing with high maintenance partners can be challenging, as they have specific needs and demands.
Kusum Naik, Tarot Card Reader, All India Institute of Occult Science, founded by Gurudev Shrie Kashyap shares the list of zodiac signs which are very high maintenance:
- Leo:
The Lion tops the list. Leo, whose ruling planet is SUN, is the center of the Solar System, always loves to rule and commands attention and respect. They are the king of their paradise and demand royal treatment from their partners. They enjoy extravagance lifestyle and are quite fashionistas thus this make them most high maintenance zodiac sign.
- Sagittarius:
Sagittarius are dreamers and often come across as easy going. But they are very high maintenance. As the symbol describes them Top- Man holding arch aiming the sky; Bottom-Horse, shows they are highly energetic and dream Big also they are not going to settle for anything less. The Fire element represents the inner strength. Planet Jupiter makes them wise and unique. They have minds of their own, like to lead and are highly ambitious. They are opinionated and will never compromise on quality this brings them second on the list.
- Aries:
The Ramp is a cardinal sign, being the first sign of zodiac, their energy very Raw and Fire element makes them lock horns when their demands aren’t met. Their ruling planet is Mars which again represents aggression. Aries are very good leaders, strong headed and sharp witted. They always want to outshine the crowd. This makes them most high maintenance Zodiac sign.
- Scorpio:
Scorpio’s inherent nature is of jealousy and possessiveness. When it comes to both relationships or any competition. Ruling planet is Mars and element is water, this results in latent heat so it can be very taxing for their partners to meet their emotional, physical and material demands. They are also very intelligent and can be vengeful when they feel they have not been treated right.
- Virgo:
Virgo’s are Perfectionist. Their ruler planet Mercury is introverted hence they know their own strength and they highly value themselves. It’s a fixed sign and element is Earth. This makes them quite materialistic and due to their strong desire for perfection they can never settle for anything less than what they think they deserve. This can be really draining for their partners. This is feminine sign so competitive streak is present when comes to material possessions. Hence making them in this list of high maintenance Zodiac.
- Taurus:
Taurus is an earth sign and Fixed in Nature ruling planet is Venus … Venus is a planet of all luxury, romance and beauty. People born under this zodiac sign may never accept but they are very materialistic and possessive. They will always want to stay in a big luxurious house and possess all high valued possessions. They are also very possessive partners. Their love language is gifts and also physicality. They are not very expressive when it comes to words and hence very difficult for their partners to understand them. This can make situations tricky between them. Since they love their comfort and are very logical they are often money- minded. Hence they are quite high maintenance zodiac.