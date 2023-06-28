Building Bridges: The Role of Education and Awareness Campaigns in Promoting Toilet Inclusivity for All Genders and Sexual Orientations

The Hijra community holds a captivating and profound place within the tapestry of Indian society. Their legacy stretches back to ancient times, a vibrant social group embracing transgender individuals, intersex people, and eunuchs. Throughout history, they have been considered both revered and enigmatic, assuming special roles in royal courts and cultural ceremonies. Yet, as the winds of change brought about by colonial rule swept over India, the societal attitudes surrounding the Hijra community altered, subjecting them to marginalisation and stigmatisation. Over three centuries of colonial rule, we relegated them to the fringes, stripping them of their fundamental rights and denying them countless opportunities.

In the modern era, a powerful movement for recognition and rights has surged forth on behalf of the Hijra community in India. A watershed moment arrived in 2014 when the Supreme Court of India officially acknowledged Hijras as a ‘third gender’. This groundbreaking decision marked a significant move towards safeguarding their legal rights and ensuring their protection. According to the 2011 Census, there are 4.88 lakh transgender individuals in India, of which 55,000 are children. Each of these people has much to contribute to our nation, to their families and to themselves. But they can’t do so when we create barriers to them meeting their most basic needs.

As the Swachh Bharat Mission has shown us, access to toilets is life changing. It gives us dignity. It creates safety, and it makes our communities healthier. And yet, the hijra community has to squeeze itself into our narrow, gendered toilets, where they are open to humiliation at best, and physical and sexual violence at worst. We need to build toilets, yes. But we also need to build bridges to a more accepting and accommodating society through education and awareness campaigns. Only in such an environment can we guarantee that we are all safe, that we all belong, and that we are all empowered to achieve our fullest potential.

What is Toilet Inclusivity?

At its core, toilet inclusivity is a promise to provide safe, clean and accessible toilets for every individual, irrespective of their gender identity or sexual orientation. It recognizes the inherent dignity and humanity of every person and tears down any barriers to accessing public toilets.

Individuals who identify as transgender, non-binary, genderqueer, intersex, or simply defy traditional gender norms, often endure distressing encounters within gender-segregated bathrooms. Denied access, subjected to verbal abuse, physically assaulted, or even unjustly apprehended, their fundamental rights to privacy, dignity, and security are grievously violated.

The discomfort and insecurity experienced in gender-segregated facilities often lead to toilet avoidance altogether. Obviously, this has several adverse health effects ranging from urinary tract infections, dehydration and constipation to kidney stones, which if left untreated, can lead to serious complications. Additionally, resorting to unsanitary alternatives like open fields, bushes, or alleys not only makes them easier targets for violence, but also exposes them to diseases and infections.

Campaigns that champion toilet inclusivity emanate from a place of profound empathy and understanding. By fostering education, challenging preconceived notions, and amplifying the voices of those most affected, these campaigns can be instrumental in creating a future where toilet inclusivity is not just an aspiration but a fundamental right for all.

How can education and awareness campaigns promote toilet inclusivity in India?

Education and awareness campaigns hold immense potential. Here are some effective ways in which these campaigns foster toilet inclusivity:

Raising awareness and fostering understanding: about the diverse range of gender identities and expressions present in society. By dispelling myths and stereotypes, these campaigns can cultivate empathy and respect, fostering an environment where the dignity and rights of transgender, non-binary, genderqueer, intersex, and other gender nonconforming individuals are upheld. Advocating for legal recognition and protection: of the rights of individuals belonging to gender-diverse communities. By monitoring the implementation and enforcement of existing laws and policies, they can hold authorities accountable and demand transparency. Additionally, they can actively lobby for the enactment of inclusive legislation that safeguards the rights of marginalised groups. Mobilising resources and improving infrastructure: by advocating for the provision of accessible and comfortable toilets for individuals of all genders and sexual orientations. They can also help further the cause of inclusive design standards and guidelines. Building political will and fostering social support: for toilet inclusivity. By engaging with government authorities, policy makers, civil society organisations, media, educators, and the general public, they can encourage dialogue, collaboration, and the sharing of best practices.

What are some examples of education and awareness campaigns that promote toilet inclusivity in India?

One shining example is the Mission Swachhta aur Paani campaign, initiated by Harpic and News18. This campaign, launched in 2018, endeavours to champion the profound significance of toilets, viewing them not merely as functional spaces but as beacons of safety and acceptance for the marginalised. This exceptional mission is built upon the firm belief that clean and inclusive toilets are vital for fostering a society that embraces and empowers us all, unconditionally. To amplify their impact, Harpic joined hands with esteemed organisations like WaterAid India, Sulabh International, Akshay Patra Foundation, Samhita Social Ventures, and many more. Together, they constructed and renovated toilets across India, including gender-neutral facilities in schools, colleges, railway stations, and other public spaces. Through diverse media channels, including television, radio, print, digital platforms, and social media, Mission Swachhta aur Paani campaign spreads awareness about the significance of inclusive toilets, ensuring that its message resonates deeply with people.

Another noteworthy endeavour in India is the Swachh Bharat, Swachh Vidyalaya (SBSV) initiative, launched in 2015. This movement aims to provide universal access to gender-segregated toilets in all 1.2 million government schools across the country. Beyond physical infrastructure, the SBSV initiative seeks to enhance the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) curriculum, revolutionising teaching methods and fostering hygiene practices within schools. Additionally, this campaign encourages community participation and ownership of water and sanitation facilities, emphasising the collective responsibility we bear towards fostering a clean and inclusive environment. In collaboration with the Government of India, UNICEF has also played a pivotal role in supporting the SBSV initiative. Their partnership aims to ensure that every school in India possesses well-maintained water, sanitation, and hygiene facilities.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) launched the Toilets 2.0 campaign on World Toilet Day in 2022. This visionary campaign envisions a transformative change in public and community toilets across urban India, uniting citizens and Urban Local Bodies in collective action. By focusing on sustainable models of toilet usage and maintenance, the Toilets 2.0 campaign aspires to revolutionise the face of sanitation in urban areas, ensuring inclusivity and dignity for all.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has taken a significant step in promoting gender-neutral environments in schools. Their manual, designed to sensitize teachers about the experiences of transgender students, advocates for the creation of gender-neutral toilets, gender-neutral uniforms, and mixed rows of students—blurring the lines that segregate boys and girls. Through this approach, the NCERT manual radiates empathy and understanding, fostering an educational environment where everyone feels seen, heard, and valued.

Conclusion:

Despite the significant progress achieved through education and awareness campaigns, there are persistent challenges that impede the realization of toilet inclusivity. Deep-rooted societal norms, insufficient funding, and slow policy changes continue to hinder progress.

To overcome these challenges, campaigns like Harpic’s Mission Swachhta aur Paani are working to foster partnerships with a diverse array of stakeholders. By joining forces with organizations, communities, and individuals, the initiative hopes to leverage collective expertise and resources to drive impactful change, and make a tangible difference in the lives of our transgender and non-binary brethren.

India is on the cusp of becoming an economic superpower. It has made large strides in the fields of education, sanitation, job creation and other socio-economic parameters. The difference in the quality of life for people today versus what we had a mere 20 years ago, is palpable. We have greater freedoms, we are more prosperous, our life expectancy has improved, and so has our access to healthcare and sanitation. Do we have the right to sequester these benefits for the privileged amongst us who are cisgender?

India is a nation that has built itself on the foundation of diversity - we are the world’s biggest democracy, we are secular, we are tolerant and we are progressive. It is in our culture, our very nature, to embrace our differences and to celebrate them. To paraphrase both our first PM, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, and our current PM, Shri Narendra Modi: our diversity is our strength.

So let’s do it. Let’s shed the mental shackles of our colonial past. Let’s transcend ignorance, fear and hate. Let’s create a society where transgender and non-binary people can live their lives to the fullest, just as the rest of us do. Let’s create a shining example for the world to follow.

We can, together.

Join us here, to learn how you can play a part in this national conversation.