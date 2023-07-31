Community Participation in Maintaining Monsoon-Proof Toilets

Next month, India will celebrate its 77th year of independence from British rule. We are the only nation in the world to have shrugged off the yoke of colonialist rule by non-violent means. Mahatma Gandhi, one of the chief architects of our struggle for independence, relied on our sheer numbers to overwhelm the British. He knew they couldn’t jail us all, he knew we had the power to hurt their economy by boycotting their goods, and he knew that when we raised our voices as one, the sound we made would reverberate around the world.

Today, there are 1.4 billion of us. What can’t we accomplish when we work together?

“Alone we can do so little. Together we can do so much." Helen Keller wrote these words in another context, but she could have easily been talking about any of the community led movements that have changed the world in significant ways. The Swachh Bharat Mission was one of them - people from all walks of life participated in what is now known as the world’s largest sanitation drive. By the end of Phase 1, we had built toilets for every Indian, and were making significant headway with education and awareness.

We now need to come together to take the momentum we’ve built with the Swachh Bharat Mission, and use it to move forward on upgrading our toilet and sanitation infrastructure. Climate change is a reality and with each degree of warming, our monsoons get stronger and more erratic. Hence, we need toilets that are monsoon-proof.

What do we mean by ‘Monsoon-Proof’ Toilets?

Monsoon-proof toilets are toilets that are designed to withstand the heavy rains and floods. They are usually elevated, well-ventilated, and have a sealed pit or tank to prevent contamination of groundwater and surface water. They are essential for improving sanitation and hygiene, especially in rural areas where repairs can be both costly and time consuming because of a lack of replacement parts and skilled labour.

Having said that, monsoon-proof toilets are not a one-time solution. They require regular maintenance and care and this is where community engagement plays a very important part.

Why should we engage the community

When local communities are involved in the planning, implementation, monitoring, and evaluation of monsoon-proof toilets, we see much better outcomes in terms of health, environment, and quality of life, because these communities then feel a sense of ownership towards these toilets.

When the local community has been adequately engaged, they understand that the toilet is much more than a functional space - it creates a safe and private place for women and children to use the toilet. It reduces the risk of diseases like diarrhoea, cholera, typhoid, and worm infections that are usually caused by poor sanitation and hygiene. It keeps their water sources clean, and gives them confidence that the water they use for drinking, cooking, washing, and irrigation won’t make them sick. Moreover, if the toilet has a biodigester unit, they see it as a source of organic fertiliser and biogas.

However, these benefits can only be sustained if the monsoon-proof toilets are maintained and preserved properly. Otherwise, they may become dysfunctional, damaged, or abandoned over time. This can lead to health hazards, environmental pollution, and wasted resources.

Community participation has many advantages for both the project and the community. First, it ensures that the monsoon-proof toilets are appropriate for the local context and needs. By involving the community in the design, selection, location, and construction of the toilets, they can ensure that the toilets are suitable for their culture, preferences, lifestyle, and resources. By involving them in the decision-making and management of the toilets, they can feel more invested in their success and more accountable for their upkeep.

Second, it enhances the skills and knowledge of the community members. By involving them in the training, monitoring, and evaluation of the toilets, they can learn new skills such as construction, maintenance, repairing, budgeting, reporting, etc. They can also gain more awareness and understanding of sanitation and hygiene issues and practices.

Strategies for Engaging the Community

Building awareness and understanding:

Conducting information sessions or workshops to educate community members about the importance of monsoon-proof toilets, their benefits, and proper usage. Distributing educational materials such as brochures, posters, and videos can also enhance awareness.

Brands like Harpic, which is a leader in the lavatory care segment, have built strong communication strategies around the need for good toilet hygiene habits in particular, and sanitation overall. Harpic decided to take the lead in the sanitation and hygiene movement by creating innovative, thought provoking campaigns and outreach programs. They partnered with Sesame Workshop India, an educational non-profit working for the early developmental needs of young children, to promote positive sanitation, hygiene knowledge and behaviours among children and families through schools and communities, engaging with 17.5 million children across India. This, in addition to the messaging they already aimed at adults.

Establishing community ownership:

Encouraging local leaders and community representatives to take ownership of the toilets. Their active involvement and support can motivate others to participate. Additionally, involving community members in decision-making processes, such as toilet location selection and design preferences, fosters a sense of ownership and pride.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) launched the Toilets 2.0 campaign on World Toilet Day in 2022. This visionary campaign envisions a transformative change in public and community toilets across urban India, uniting citizens and Urban Local Bodies in collective action. By focusing on sustainable models of toilet usage and maintenance, the Toilets 2.0 campaign aspires to revolutionise the face of sanitation in urban areas, ensuring inclusivity and dignity for all.

Encouraging active involvement:

Organising clean-up drives and maintenance activities where community members come together to clean the toilets, clear blockages, and ensure proper functioning. Creating volunteer groups or committees dedicated to toilet maintenance and repair can also promote ongoing community involvement.

Harpic, in addition to creating programming aimed at young children, also pioneered a programme to raise awareness and reinforce healthy toilet and bathroom habits among school children, developing and recognising them as “Swachhta Champions". These initiatives are a part of the larger umbrella campaign, Harpic Mission Swachhta aur Paani, with News18.

Mission Swachhta aur Paani is a movement that upholds the cause of inclusive sanitation where everyone has access to clean toilets. It advocates equality for all genders, abilities, castes and classes and strongly believes that clean toilets are a shared responsibility. As a part of this campaign, they organised workshops in several schools to discuss good sanitation practices, and the numerous ways in which these simple practices could add (healthy!) years to their own lives and those of their families. These were named Swachhta ki Paathshala and engaged celebrities to help amplify key messages.

Conclusion

Community participation is instrumental in maintaining and preserving the functionality of monsoon-proof toilets. By engaging communities, we empower them to take ownership, ensuring the sustainability and long-term success of these essential facilities. Building awareness, establishing community ownership, and encouraging active involvement are effective strategies that can lead to improved sanitation, public health, and overall well-being.

Mission Swachhta aur Paani has been championing the cause of clean and safe toilets for all, for 3 years now. It also functions as a strong repository of information related to this cause, and can equip you with everything you need to take action in your sphere of influence.

Join us here to learn what you can do.