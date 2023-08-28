Cultivating Responsible Citizens: How School Initiatives Impact Children's Toilet Hygiene

Toilet hygiene is an essential aspect of health and well-being, especially for children who are more vulnerable to infections and diseases. However, many children may lack access to clean and safe toilets, and may lack the education necessary for good toilet hygiene - such as using the toilet properly, flushing, handwashing, etc. This can have serious consequences for their health, and consequently, their academic performance and social development.

Often, these situations arise in students whose parents themselves may be new to toilets. They may not be educated, may not have access to this information, and may not even know to ask for it. And since toilets and toilet hygiene aren’t considered ‘polite’ topics of conversation, the children may not know what they do not know.

This is where schools can play a vital role in improving children’s toilet hygiene by providing safe and clean toilets, educating students about the importance of toilet hygiene, and encouraging them to adopt responsible and respectful behaviours towards themselves and others.

Benefits of School Initiatives on Toilet Hygiene

School initiatives that aim to improve children’s toilet hygiene can have multiple benefits.

Reducing the risk of infections and diseases: Poor toilet hygiene can expose children to harmful germs and parasites, such as E. coli, Salmonella, Shigella, Giardia, and Worms, that can cause Diarrhoea, Dysentery, Typhoid, Cholera, and other illnesses. By providing clean toilets and handwashing facilities, and teaching children how to use them properly, schools can help prevent the transmission of these pathogens and protect children’s health.

Keeping girls in school: Lack of access to adequate toilets can also affect children’s psychological well-being, especially for girls who are menstruating. Many girls miss school or drop out altogether due to the absence of private and hygienic toilets. By ensuring that toilets are gender-sensitive, accessible, and inclusive, schools can help girls manage their menstrual hygiene with dignity and confidence, and reduce the barriers to their education and empowerment.

Fostering a culture of responsibility and respect: Toilet hygiene is not only a matter of personal health, but also of social responsibility and respect. Children who learn to keep the toilets clean and tidy, to conserve water and resources, and to dispose of waste properly, are more likely to develop a sense of civic duty and environmental awareness.

Examples of Successful School Initiatives on Toilet Hygiene

There are many examples of school initiatives that have successfully improved children’s toilet hygiene in different parts of the world.

The Fit for School Programme in the Philippines:

This programme aims to improve the health and education outcomes of primary school children by integrating water, sanitation, hygiene (WASH), nutrition, deworming, and oral health interventions into the school system. One of the key components of the programme is the daily group handwashing with soap before the morning snack break. This simple but effective practice has been shown to reduce diarrhoeal diseases by 30%, respiratory infections by 23%, and school absenteeism by 40%. The programme also involves regular cleaning of toilets by students and teachers, provision of soap and water in toilets, promotion of proper toilet use and maintenance, and monitoring of WASH indicators.

The SWASH+ Project in Kenya:

This project aims to improve the learning environment for primary school children by improving access to water supply systems, sanitation facilities (including separate toilets for boys and girls), handwashing stations (with soap or ash), menstrual hygiene management materials (such as sanitary pads and underwear), waste management systems (such as incinerators or pits), and hygiene education materials (such as posters and manuals). The project also involves training teachers and students on WASH issues, forming WASH clubs and committees, organising WASH events and campaigns, and engaging parents and communities. The project has resulted in increased WASH coverage, improved toilet cleanliness, reduced waterborne diseases, enhanced menstrual hygiene management, and increased school attendance and performance.

The School-Led Total Sanitation (SLTS) Approach in Nepal:

This approach aims to empower schools and communities to take collective action to end open defecation and improve sanitation and hygiene practices. The approach involves mobilising students and teachers to conduct participatory assessments of the sanitation situation in their schools and villages, to identify problems and solutions, to construct toilets and handwashing facilities using locally available materials, to monitor progress and enforce rules, to raise awareness and influence behaviour change among their peers and families, and to celebrate achievements and rewards. The approach has led to improved sanitation and hygiene conditions, reduced diarrhoeal diseases, increased school enrolment and retention, and enhanced community participation and ownership.

Creating a Culture of Good Toilet Hygiene

Teaching toilet hygiene in schools goes a long, long way in not only making sure that the school toilets remain clean and safe, but also works in the long run to change the state of our public toilets. As education around toilet hygiene and safety improves, our public toilets are increasingly used with respect for others, creating a more comfortable experience for all of us.

In fact, the Sub-Group of Chief Ministers on Swachh Bharat Mission found that children are formidable agents of change. Not only do children who grow up using toilets never go back to the ‘outdoors’, children who are taught toilet hygiene in schools advocate for toilets in their own homes, furthering the aims of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

