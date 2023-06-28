Designing for Inclusion: Innovative Approaches to Creating Gender-Neutral and LGBTQ+ Friendly Toilet Spaces

As Pride Month sweeps the globe with a cascade of rainbow flags and celebrations, it is imperative to address not just the broader social aspects but also the practical challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community. One such challenge that is often overlooked is the accessibility to public toilets. India’s Supreme Court recently set us a new benchmark of inclusivity that radiates as warmly as the rainbows that represent the LGBTQ+ community: nine gender-neutral bathrooms have been set up within the august corridors of the Court itself, heralding winds of change.

In India, where traditional societal structures are slowly opening up to inclusivity, there is a pressing need to design public spaces that cater to everyone, irrespective of their gender identity. Through architectural brilliance, technological solutions, and cultural sensitivity, India can pave the way in crafting toilet spaces that embody the essence of inclusivity and dignity for every one of us.

Building Bridges of Understanding

But let’s take a step back. Why do transgender and non-binary persons have trouble with existing toilets?

For starters, because our existing toilets are set up according to a binary understanding of gender. A transgender person is someone who identifies with a gender different from the one assigned to them at birth. Non-binary persons, on the other hand, don’t strictly identify as male or female. In India, these individuals are often referred to as third gender individuals. Both transgender and third gender individuals often grapple with dysphoria—a disconnection between their body or societal perception and their true gender identity. For instance, a transgender woman may experience dysphoria when referred to as “he", even if her physical appearance suggests a male gender identity.

For those of us who have the privilege of having gender identities that conform with our biological genders, understanding the significance of these experiences is crucial. It is, in many ways, an exercise in deep empathy, as our privilege keeps us from ever experiencing these situations ourselves. The closest we can come to the discomfort these individuals experience, is when we’re forced to use a bathroom reserved for the other gender.

Forcing transgender and non-binary persons to use washrooms that do not align with their gender identity can exacerbate dysphoria, leading to profound emotional distress, depression, and anxiety. However, as a society, we can take steps to alleviate this struggle. Research has demonstrated that providing access to facilities that correspond to their gender identity reduces suicide rates among transgender individuals. One way to address this need is by implementing gender-neutral toilets or, at the very least, transgender-inclusive facilities in public spaces.

In Delhi, the government has taken a significant step towards inclusivity by mandating that all its departments, offices, district authorities, municipal corporations, state-run companies, and the Delhi Police have separate and exclusive washrooms for transgender persons. This order not only facilitates the establishment of transgender toilets but also states that transgender individuals shall continue to have the option to use gender-based toilets corresponding to their self-identified gender. However, some voices within the community argue for a different approach. They stress the importance of gender-neutral bathrooms over transgender toilets.

This may sound like quibbling over details, but is an important distinction. In an environment of transphobia, transgender toilets can quickly be targeted for hateful attacks. People going in and out of these bathrooms can be ‘identified’ and targeted by hateful groups, and the purpose of creating a toilet for transgenders, i.e. creating a space for safety and inclusion, quickly gets turned on its head.

Gender-neutral bathrooms and transgender toilets serve distinct but crucial purposes in fostering inclusivity and catering to the diverse needs of individuals. Gender-neutral bathrooms are designed to be used by anyone regardless of gender identity or expression. These not only accommodate those who identify as non-binary or genderqueer but also offer a more flexible and inclusive environment for everyone, including families with children of different genders or individuals with caregivers of a different gender.

Redefining Gender-Neutral Toilets as Spaces of Empowerment

In gender-neutral layouts, single-user toilets offer simplicity and privacy. These designs resemble private residential bathrooms, with a separate room containing a washbasin and water closet. This straightforward approach has proven effective in shared environments.

Multi-user gender-neutral toilets require more intricate design modifications to address public concerns. To accommodate diverse needs, designers can adopt different models. The men’s room model incorporates both conventional urinals and toilet stalls, providing options for different users. The women’s room model focuses on conventional toilet stalls only, removing the urinals. The family toilet model includes multiple gender-inclusive toilet rooms along with shared space for handwashing.

Creating a communal wash basin area encourages integration while ensuring individual comfort. In order to enhance privacy and safety, innovative design elements can be implemented. Open-plan concepts can create bustling and visible communal spaces, contributing to a sense of security. Full-length cubicle partitions and modesty features around urinals can be incorporated to address privacy concerns and make users feel more at ease.

By considering these gender-neutral layouts and models, designers can create inclusive toilet spaces that cater to the diverse needs of individuals, fostering a sense of belonging and equality for all.

Safety, Inclusivity, and User Satisfaction: Empowering Experiences

Ensuring safety, inclusivity, and user satisfaction within these spaces is paramount. Technological solutions like smart locks can secure cubicles, while panic buttons can alert security personnel. Furthermore, incorporating an app-based feedback system enables users to report issues or suggest improvements. This technology ensures the safety and satisfaction of users while providing critical data for continual improvements.

Inclusive public toilet spaces should also provide accessible dispensers with free sanitary products for all as well as providing sanitary bins in each cubicle, irrespective of gender. Understanding that not only women require such products is an essential step towards inclusivity.

Regular sensitization and training sessions for the staff maintaining toilets are vital. Equipping them to handle queries respectfully and efficiently contributes significantly to creating an inclusive environment.

Inspiring Change: Championing Inclusivity Together

The pursuit of inclusive toilet spaces requires the collective efforts of passionate collaborators. One such example is the profound partnership between Harpic, a brand renowned for its commitment to cleanliness, and News18, a platform dedicated to fostering societal change. Together, they have embarked on a remarkable journey with ‘Mission Swachhta aur Paani‘—a beacon of change that transcends the boundaries of mere cleanliness. This extraordinary mission recognizes the profound significance of toilets as spaces that not only uphold hygiene but also serve as beacons of safety and acceptance for marginalized communities, including the LGBTQ+ community.

Driven by an unwavering belief in the transformative power of education, Harpic and News18 have launched inspiring campaigns that promote cleanliness, water conservation, and inclusivity in sanitation. Through these powerful initiatives, awareness grows, and the society at large awakens, nurtures, and encourages acceptance for all. By actively including and advocating for the LGBTQ+ community, they propel the message that every individual deserves access to safe and accepting spaces, where their dignity is upheld, and their presence is celebrated.

However, transitioning to gender-neutral toilets is not without its challenges. Cultural attitudes, religious beliefs, concerns about safety, privacy, and hygiene pose significant barriers. Women, in particular, may feel uncomfortable attending to menstrual needs in unisex bathrooms. Architects and planners must address these challenges with empathy and fairness, designing equitable spaces that accommodate everyone’s needs.

One great example of this is the work done by architects at WorkAC - collaborating with a queer student organisation at the Rhode Island School of Design Student Center in the United States. Their design features six enclosed water closets around a communal wash basin, providing both moments of privacy and communal interaction. It works.

What makes this a great example of design is that it wasn’t done in a silo. The designers of this space took the time to understand the needs of the groups the space would serve, and involved them in every step of the design journey. The result is a space that works in practice, not just on paper.

Conclusion

Designing truly inclusive spaces necessitates the involvement of end-users in the planning process. By embracing a diversity of perspectives, architects become stewards of social change, weaving a tapestry of inclusivity that envelops every corner of society. India, with its rich cultural heritage and diversity, stands at the crossroads of this social transformation. Designing gender-neutral and LGBTQ+ friendly toilet spaces is a journey of dignity, respect, and equality. It’s time to find out if we can collectively be the change, and build paths to acceptance. Our built spaces reflect our values as a society, and it is time we embrace our diversity in all its nuances, and all its colours.

Lets seize this opportunity to embrace innovation, cultural sensitivity, and the voices of end-users, propelling India to the forefront of change. Together, with the unwavering support of architects, government institutions, NGOs, and corporations like Harpic, we can create a future where every citizen’s needs are met equitably, and where inclusivity is woven into the very fabric of our society.

Join the conversation here, and learn more about how you can help move the needle on a Swachh and Swasth Bharat, for everyone.