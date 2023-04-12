Diving Into Season 3 of Mission Swachhta aur Paani: Healthy Hum, Jab Saaf Rakhein Toilets Har Dum

On the occasion of World Health Day, it’s only fair that we talk about prevention of disease and building up our immunity as people, communities and society in general. When it comes to disease prevention, the last 8 years have seen India take a significant leap forward through the implementation of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

By drawing a straight line from toilet hygiene to preventable diseases that ravage our communities and lead to an unacceptable number of deaths in children under the age of 5, the GoI’s message was one that resonated all over the country.

However, today, the conversation is no longer about toilet access, but about toilet hygiene. We have enough toilets - be it in our cities, on the road, in our schools, colleges and offices, and even in our villages. What we don’t have is appropriate toilet hygiene.

Harpic, besides being India’s leading lavatory care brand, has also been a thought leader in communicating the ins and outs of toilet hygiene for years. Harpic has led several campaigns that address toilet hygiene and the various small steps that families can take to ensure that their family toilets are, indeed, safe.

Harpic, together with News18, created the Mission Swachhta aur Paani initiative 3 years ago. It is a movement that upholds the cause of inclusive sanitation where everyone has access to clean toilets. Mission Swachhta aur Paani advocates equality for all genders, abilities, castes and classes and strongly believes that clean toilets are a shared responsibility.

Mission Swachhta aur Paani is leading the conversation with a special emphasis on toilet hygiene and sanitation with a special event involving policy makers, activists, actors, celebrities and thought leaders with a panel from News18 and Reckitt’s leadership.

At this event, the discussion touched upon the mental attitudes we all hold towards keeping toilets clean. The problem isn’t limited to public toilets, unfortunately, but even to our own toilets. This is the attitude that needs to change. As Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare said, “Good sanitation isn’t just your goal or my goal, it is a goal we all share, and we all will benefit from. I would invite every Indian to partner with us on this mission."

By and large, the responsibility of toilet hygiene in urban homes defaults to the hired help, irrespective of their education level. Often, despite our education, most of us don’t know enough about maintaining good toilet hygiene.

Common mistakes we’re all making in our toilet cleaning regimen

Not wearing gloves: Many people forget to wear gloves while cleaning the toilet, exposing themselves to harmful bacteria and germs. Always wear gloves when cleaning the toilet to protect your hands and prevent the spread of bacteria.

Using harsh chemicals: Harsh chemicals like acid and other non-standard cleaning products may seem like they can clean your toilet, but they can actually damage the surface and even harm your health. Instead, use proven toilet cleaning products like Harpic, which are specially formulated for use in home toilets.

Neglecting the toilet brush: The toilet brush is an essential tool for cleaning the toilet, but many people don’t clean it after use, leaving it filled with germs and bacteria. After cleaning the toilet, rinse the brush thoroughly and store it in a clean, dry place.

Forgetting to clean the base and surrounding area: Many people focus only on cleaning the inside of the toilet bowl, but neglect the base and surrounding area. Don’t forget to clean these areas too, as they can harbor bacteria and germs.

Not letting the cleaner sit for long enough: If you’re using a cleaning solution, make sure to let it sit for the recommended amount of time before scrubbing. This allows the solution to work effectively and clean the toilet thoroughly.

Flushing the toilet with the lid open: Flushing the toilet with the lid open can cause germs and bacteria to spread throughout the bathroom. Always close the lid before flushing to prevent the spread of germs.

Using the same cleaning cloth for multiple surfaces: Using the same cloth to clean the toilet and other surfaces in the bathroom can spread germs and bacteria. Use separate cleaning cloths for each surface, and wash them regularly.

Driving change through driving the right conversations

As a part of the Swachhta ki Paathshaala initiative, well known actor and celebrity mom Shilpa Shetty visited the Primary School Naruar in Varanasi, to talk to children about good toilet habits, hygiene and its link to good health. The children, whose school was the recipient of the Swachh Vidyalaya prize, dazzled both Shilpa Shetty and News18’s Marya Shakil with their detailed grasp of how toilet hygiene and maintenance directly impacts health outcomes and productivity.

One child also shared a heartwarming anecdote where he recounted to Marya that after the school program was implemented, he talked his family into building their own toilet. Of course, he is not the only one. As a part of the Mission Swachhta aur Paani, the teams from Harpic and News18 have come across several such stories that show us that mindsets are changing.

It also eloquently makes the point that when we want to change attitudes, the youth are our best bet. Children who grow up with toilets don’t go back to the old ways, and are the most effective agents of change we could ask for. As the Mission Swachhta aur Paani slogan goes, Healthy Hum, Jab Saaf Rakhein Toilets Har Dum

The event also featured a keynote address by Reckitt leadership, interactive Q&A sessions, and panel discussions. The speakers included Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya, Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh, Brajesh Pathak, Director of External Affairs & Partnerships, SOA, Reckitt, Ravi Bhatnagar, UP Governor Anandiben Patel, actors Shilpa Shetty and Kajal Aggarwal, Regional Marketing Director of Hygiene, Reckitt South Asia, Saurabh Jain, sportsperson Sania Mirza and Padma Shri S. Damodaran, Founder of Gramalaya, among others. The event also featured on-ground activations in Varanasi, and interactions with Safai Mitr and Swachhta Praharis who are making a tangible difference at a grassroot level.

To know more about how you can play a part in this national conversation, join us here. A Swachh Bharat and a Swasth Bharat is within our reach, with a little help from you.

