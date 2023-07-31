Monsoon-Proof Toilet Designs: Balancing Aesthetics and Functionality

For those of us who live in India’s rain soaked coastal cities, monsoon is a season we love and loathe. We love it for the relief from the heat, for bringing beautiful greenery to our cities, for the clean, clean air. And we loathe it for what it does to our homes. Even in Mumbai’s extremely well-to-do suburb of Juhu, bungalows worth crores of rupees are covered by blue tarp. Why? Because there’s just no amount of waterproofing that will keep out the rain.

We end up with damp walls, water spots on our ceilings, clothes that never dry, and that musty smell that clings to everything for the sopping wet months of June to September. That’s when things haven’t gone into overdrive.

Flooding can cause severe damage to infrastructure, including toilets, which are essential for sanitation and hygiene. Toilets that are not designed to withstand the monsoon conditions can become flooded, clogged, or unusable, posing health and environmental risks. It isn’t unusual for us to have outbreaks of diarrhoeal diseases shortly after such floods because pathogens contained in human excrement have leaked out of flooded toilets into our streets, and contaminated our land and water bodies.

Therefore, it is important to design monsoon-proof toilets that strike a balance between aesthetics and functionality, creating pleasant and user-friendly facilities that can endure the Indian monsoon.

Challenges Faced by Toilets During Monsoon

Waterlogging and Flooding

Waterlogging occurs when the soil becomes saturated with water, preventing drainage. When this happens, toilets can’t flush wastes as there is nowhere for the waste to drain to. Waterlogging can also cause unpleasant odours and attract pests.

Flooding occurs when water levels rise above the ground level, submerging structures and infrastructure. Flooding can damage conventional toilet structures, such as pit latrines or septic tanks, by eroding the soil or overflowing the waste, which, as we know, poses public health risks.

Hygiene and Cleanliness Concerns

During the monsoon season, hygiene and cleanliness can be compromised by various factors. One factor is the increased risk of sanitation issues, such as poor drainage, flooding, or lack of maintenance. Sanitation issues can cause toilets to become dirty, smelly, or unsafe to use. Sanitation issues can also affect the environment, as waste can pollute water sources or soil.

Another factor is the difficulty of maintaining hygiene in toilets because of adverse weather conditions. Maintaining hygiene in toilets requires regular cleaning and disinfection, and the wet and humid conditions can make cleaning more difficult and time-consuming. The wet and humid conditions can also create favourable conditions for mould, bacteria, or fungi to grow.

Creating Robust Functionality in Monsoon-Proof Toilet Design, Without Compromising Aesthetics

Here are some ways aesthetics and functionality can come together to make stronger monsoon-proof toilet designs:

Incorporating Robust Materials



Stainless steel: Stainless steel is a metal alloy that is resistant to corrosion, rusting, staining, or tarnishing. Stainless steel can be used for toilet fixtures, such as sinks, faucets, or pipes. Stainless steel can also be used for toilet partitions or doors, as it provides strength and privacy. Moreover, stainless steel is very easy to clean and maintain.

Fibre-reinforced plastic: Fibre-reinforced plastic (FRP) is a composite material that consists of plastic reinforced with fibres, such as glass or carbon. FRP is lightweight, strong, and resistant to impact, moisture, or chemicals. FRP can be used for toilet walls or roofs, as it provides insulation and protection from weather elements. As FRP can be moulded into pleasing shapes and can incorporate whatever colours are desired, using this material opens up numerous design possibilities.

Water-resistant paints: Water-resistant paints can be used for toilet surfaces, such as floors or ceilings. Besides adding a splash of colour, water-resistant paints can also help maintain toilets by keeping moisture off surfaces that would otherwise corrode.

Proper Drainage Systems



French drains: French drains are trenches that are filled with gravel or rock. French drains can be used for toilet drainage, as they collect and divert water away from toilets. French drains can also enhance the aesthetics of toilets by creating a natural or rustic look.

Biogas digesters: Biogas digesters are devices that convert organic waste, such as human or animal excreta, into biogas and fertiliser. Biogas digesters can be used for toilet drainage, as they reduce the volume and odour of waste. Biogas digesters can also provide a source of renewable energy or organic fertiliser.

Elevated and Flood-Resistant Structures

Elevated and flood-resistant structures are structures that are raised above the ground level or designed to withstand water ingress during flooding. This design ensures that toilets remain operational and safe during extreme weather conditions.

Ventilation and Odour Control



Windows: Windows can be used for toilet ventilation, as they allow natural ventilation by creating air currents or cross-ventilation. Windows can also add brightness or warmth to toilets.

Exhaust fans: Exhaust fans can be used for toilet ventilation, as they provide mechanical ventilation by creating negative pressure or suction. Exhaust fans can also reduce humidity or moisture in toilets.

Activated charcoal: Activated charcoal is a form of carbon that has been processed to increase its surface area and porosity. Activated charcoal can be used for toilet odour control, as it absorbs odours by adsorption or chemical reaction. Activated charcoal can also purify or deodorise the air in toilets. A toilet that smells good, is a toilet that users will use.

Ergonomic and User-Friendly Layouts

Ergonomic and user-friendly layouts can make toilets more accessible and inclusive, catering to different needs and preferences. Universal design is a design approach that aims to create products or environments that are usable by all people, regardless of age, ability, or situation. Universal design can be applied to toilet layouts, as it considers factors such as accessibility, adaptability, or safety. Universal design can also promote equality or dignity in toilets.

Why Do We Need Aesthetics in Monsoon-Proof Toilet Designs?

Aesthetics can create a positive impression and influence user behaviour and satisfaction. When we create something beautiful, people are less likely to neglect or vandalise it. This is the reverse application of the Broken Windows theory. Moreover, a good looking, well maintained toilet becomes an asset for the community, one they feel responsible for.

One way to achieve aesthetics in monsoon-proof toilet designs is to harmonise with the surroundings. This can be done by choosing designs that blend well with the natural landscape, such as using earthy tones and eco-friendly materials. For example, bamboo, wood, or stone can be used to create a rustic and organic feel.

Another way to achieve aesthetics is to incorporate sustainable features in design. This can be done by using natural lighting and green elements to create an inviting atmosphere. For example, windows, solar panels, or plants can be used to provide light, energy, or oxygen. These features can also reduce the environmental impact of the toilet.

Building Consensus Through Awareness and Education

When our cities flood, it’s easy to fall into the mindset of learned helplessness - it’s easy to think that we have no power, and that we can’t affect change. Fortunately, that’s simply not true. Harpic and News18 have known this for a while now, and came together 3 years ago to create Mission Swachhta aur Paani, a movement that upholds the cause of inclusive sanitation where everyone has access to clean toilets. It advocates equality for all genders, abilities, castes and classes and strongly believes that clean toilets are a shared responsibility.

