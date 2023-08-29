Toilet Humour with a Purpose: Using Laughter to Teach Kids about Hygiene

Kids love to laugh, especially at things that are gross, silly or taboo. But did you know that laughter can also help them learn important life skills, such as toilet hygiene? Honestly, this approach can be far more effective than boring lectures or nagging reminders.

Why use humour to teach toilet hygiene?

Humour is a powerful tool for learning and retention, because it engages multiple parts of the brain and creates positive associations with the topic. When we laugh, we release endorphins, dopamine and serotonin, which are brain chemicals that make us feel good, relaxed and motivated. Laughter also reduces stress, anxiety and fear, which can interfere with learning and memory. Humour can also help children pay attention, remember information, and understand concepts better.

When done sensitively, humour can also make toilet hygiene more fun and less embarrassing for children, who may otherwise feel shy or ashamed to talk about it. By using jokes, stories, cartoons or games that involve toilet humour, we can create a safe and comfortable environment for children to learn and practise good bathroom habits. Humour can also help children cope with challenges or difficulties they may face in the toilet, such as accidents, constipation or bedwetting.

How to use humour to teach toilet hygiene?

There are many ways to use humour to teach children about toilet hygiene, depending on their age, personality and preferences. Here are some examples of how you can incorporate humour into your toilet training or hygiene education:

Use funny books or videos that feature characters who learn about toilet hygiene in humorous ways. For example, you can read “Everyone Poops" by Taro Gomi, “The Potty Book" by Alyssa Satin Capucilli, or “The Story of the Little Mole Who Knew It Was None of His Business” by Werner Holzwarth “Potty Animals" by Hope Vestergaard. You can also watch “Sesame Street: Potty Time" or “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: Potty Time“.

Use puppets or dolls to act out scenarios that involve toilet hygiene, such as flushing the toilet, washing hands, or wiping properly. You can make the puppets or dolls say funny things or make funny noises to make the children laugh and learn at the same time.

Use songs or rhymes that teach children about toilet hygiene in a catchy and amusing way. For example, you can sing “This is the Way We Flush the Toilet" to the tune of “Here We Go Round the Mulberry Bush", or “Wash Your Hands" to the tune of “Row, Row, Row Your Boat". You can also make up your own songs or rhymes using words that rhyme with poop, pee, flush or wash.

Use games or activities that involve toilet humour, such as bingo, memory, trivia or charades. You can use cards or pictures that show different aspects of toilet hygiene, such as toilets, sinks, soap, towels or tissue paper. You can also use words or phrases that relate to toilet hygiene, such as flush, wipe, wash or dry. You can make the games or activities more fun by adding rewards or penalties for correct or incorrect answers.

Use jokes or riddles that involve toilet humour, such as knock-knock jokes, puns or wordplay. For example, you can ask “What do you call a fish that needs to go to the bathroom? A pee-lagic fish!" or “What do you get when you cross a toilet and a fridge? A cool flush!" or “What do you call a bear that uses the toilet? Winnie the Pooh!". You can also encourage children to come up with their own jokes or riddles using toilet humour.

Using humour to teach children about toilet hygiene can be a fun and effective way to help them develop healthy and hygienic habits. By making them laugh and learn at the same time, you can create a positive and memorable experience for them. Remember to use humour appropriately and respectfully, and to adjust your approach according to your child’s age and level of understanding. And don’t forget to laugh along with them!

Teaching Toilet Hygiene in Schools

Of course, toilet hygiene is too important a topic to not be covered in schools. Fortunately, India is making steady strides in this direction. The Sub-Group of Chief Ministers on Swachh Bharat Mission has recommended that toilet hygiene curriculum be included in schools, to help bridge the gap for children who do not receive adequate instruction at home. This is, of course, an India specific issue, given that for many families, the move to indoor toilets is a new one.

In fact, in these families, children become the agents of change. They teach their families what they learn in school, and help further the aims of the Swachh Bharat Mission by campaigning for building toilets within their own homes. Harpic, India’s leading brand in the lavatory care segment, understands how powerful this cohort can be and has aimed several thought provoking campaigns and advertisements at this age group.

Harpic has also joined hands with News18 in Mission Swachhta aur Paani, a movement that champions the cause of inclusive sanitation, equality for all genders, abilities, castes and classes and the strong belief that clean toilets are a shared responsibility.

Under the aegis of Mission Swachhta aur Paani, Harpic partnered with Sesame Workshop India, an educational non-profit, to promote positive sanitation, hygiene knowledge and behaviours among children and families through schools and communities, engaging with 17.5 million children across India. Very recently, the partnership also resulted in the new Sanitation for Good Health curriculum aimed at children at the preschool level.

Teaching children toilet hygiene in schools is a necessary first step to building a culture of toilet hygiene nationwide. You can help by joining your voice to ours, and campaigning to your local schools to include this curriculum. Join us here, to arm yourself with all the information you need to help usher in a Swachh and Swasth Bharat.