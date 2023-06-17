CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home
All Stranded Tourists Evacuated from North Sikkim, No Permit to Be Issued to Tourists for Time Being: DC
Biden In Philadelphia: I'm Proud To Be The Most Pro-Union President In American History | Biden News
Jasprit Bumrah Could Return to Action in T20Is vs Ireland | Exclusive
Vande Metro: 10 Potential Routes Under Consideration in Kerala, Here's All You Need to Know
Movies
Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma Set Instagram on Fire With Sensual Shoot; Photos Go Viral
Kangana Ranaut Takes Another Indirect Dig at Adipurush? Says 'People Were So...'
Heart Of Stone Trailer: Alia Bhatt As Keya Dhawan To Face Off Gal Gadot In This High-Octane Thriller
Aaliya Siddiqui Wants to Break Free From Being Just 'Nawazuddin's Wife' With Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Exclusive
Cricket
Jasprit Bumrah Could Return to Action in T20Is vs Ireland | Exclusive
'Don't Think He'll be Allowed as Many Breaks': Former Opener Not Certain if Rohit Sharma Will Remain India Test Captain
'If we Play Quality Cricket, Can Win Most of The Matches': Nepal Wicketkeeper Aasif Sheikh Ahead of ODI World Cup Qualifier
'Getting Sprayed by The Crowd, Being Told I Can't Score Runs in England': Usman Khawaja on His Celebration After Hitting Century
India
PM Modi Proposes G20 Membership for African Union; Sources Say 'Bold Step'
'Just as Sacred as Maa Ganga': How PM Modi Named Operation to Rescue Indians Stranded in War-Hit Ukraine
‘So High’ on Alcohol, Confidence to Fool Cops, Maha Man Confesses Killing 2 People After 30 Yrs; Arrested
Netaji Wanted Complete Freedom for Indians, Partitioned Wouldn’t Have Happened If He was Alive: Doval
Showsha
Shahid Kapoor Reveals That His Kids Have To Wait To Watch His Recent Films; 'I Will Let Mira Decide'
The Archies Teaser Out: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda Take Us Back To The Good Ol' Days
Kangana Ranaut Takes Another Indirect Dig at Adipurush? Says 'People Were So...'
Bollywood Songs to Dedicate to Your Dearest Dad This Father's Day 2023!
Politics
Bengal Panchayat Polls: Will Abhishek Banerjee’s 60-day Yatra Bring About Promised ‘Change’ in TMC?
Akhilesh Yadav Reveals ‘PDA’ Formula for 2024 Lok Sabha Polls to Counter BJP-led NDA in UP
Madurai Group Wants to Present Karnataka CM with ‘Social Justice’ Sengol But Siddaramaiah Respectfully Says ‘No’
Toppling Elected Govts Through Horse Trading is Matter of Concern: Gehlot
World
Pakistan Receives $1 Billion from China to Support Critically Low Foreign Reserves
Images Show How a Massive Rockslide Misses Swiss Village 'By a Hair'
11 Dead, 20 Missing After Cyclone Strikes Southern Brazil
Secretary of State Antony Blinken Lands in China on Highest-level US Visit Since 2018
Viral
Desi Reporter Covers Cyclone Biparjoy 'Flying' VFX Helicopter in Studio, Hilarious Video is Now Viral
Man Parks His Vans On Roof To Avoid Fine; No, We Are Not Joking
Wait, Wait? This 32-Year-Old Never Went To Birthday Party Without His Parents
Working From Home Without A Proper Set-Up? Here’s How You Might Look By 2100
Business
RBI Imposes Rs 20 Lakh Penalty On Manappuram Finance
Biparjoy Cyclone: LIC Announces Relaxations For Victims, Check Details Here
Gold Rate Today In India: Check 22 Carat Price In Your City On June 18
Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices On June 18: Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities
Education
Opinion
Opinion | How India Can Effectively Tie Public Diplomacy to Its National Security Objectives
Opinion | Why Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’ Could Spring a Surprise at The Box Office
Opinion | Why Uttarakhand And Jharkhand Have Set Off Alarm Over Demographic Shift
Opinion | To Say That India Was Never A Nation And Became One After British Came Is An Absurd Assertion
Photos
ENG vs AUS, Ashes 2023 1st Test: Australia Rise Up on the Back of Khawaja-Carey 91-run Unbeaten Stand
HondaJet 2600 Concept in Pics: See Design, Features, Interior and More
Kriti Sanon to Tamannaah Bhatia: 7 Times Bollywood Divas Totally Nailed the Holographic Trend
'Slow Progress': KL Rahul Gives Update on His Recovery Ahead of West Indies Tour
News18
»
News
»
mov News
LATEST NEWS ON mov
Shahid Kapoor Reveals That His Kids Have To Wait To Watch His Recent Films; 'I Will Let Mira Decide'
The Archies Teaser Out: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda Take Us Back To The Good Ol' Days
Kangana Ranaut Takes Another Indirect Dig at Adipurush? Says 'People Were So...'
Bollywood Songs to Dedicate to Your Dearest Dad This Father's Day 2023!
Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma Set Instagram on Fire With Sensual Shoot; Photos Go Viral
Karan Singh Grover Says He Wants To Cherish Devi's Firsts: 'Want To Be A Better Dad Everyday'
Heart Of Stone Trailer: Alia Bhatt As Keya Dhawan To Face Off Gal Gadot In This High-Octane Thriller
Happy Birthday Arvind Swamy: 5 Movies of the Actor to Add to Your Watchlist!
Aaliya Siddiqui Wants to Break Free From Being Just 'Nawazuddin's Wife' With Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Exclusive
Manoj Muntashir Defends Hanuman Dialogues In Adipurush; Karan Johar To Be Honoured At British Parliament
Sherlyn Chopra Slips Into Sexy Bralette And Sarong, Mimics Frenemy Rakhi Sawant In New Video; Watch
Ameesha Patel Surrenders In Ranchi Court In Cheque Bounce Case, Granted Bail Ahead Of Gadar 2 Release
Do you know this blockbuster Amitabh Bachchan film was produced to repay Rs 12 lakh debt?
Deepika Disappointed With Karan Over Alia In Viral Video, Says 'Don't Talk To Me'
When Sunny Deol Revealed REAL Reason Why His Mom Prakash Kaur Stays Away From Limelight
Jungkook Leaves BTS Fans In Tears With Colourful Fireworks Show; Plays Boy With Luv, DNA and More
Actress Ameesha Patel Surrenders Before Ranchi Court in Cheque Bounce Case
Did Saif Ali Khan Try To Sell His Diamond-studded Rolex? Here's The Truth
Was Rajesh Khanna In A Relationship With This Actress Before Marrying Dimple Kapadia?
Karan Johar To Be Honoured At British Parliament For His Contribution To The Global Entertainment Industry
Swara Bhasker Makes First Appearance Post Pregnancy Announcement; Flaunts Baby Bump In An LBD
Taimur Ali Khan, Ibrahim Hide Faces As They Watch Adipurush With Saif Ali Khan; Photo Goes Viral
Just Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Fame Niranjan Kulkarni Making Tea At His Cafe
Thalapathy Vijay's Leo Update: First Song, Naa Ready, To Release On Actor’s Birthday
Newlyweds Sharwanand And Rakshitha Reddy Visit Lord Venkateswara Temple, Watch Video
Fahadh Faasil-starrer Tamil Film Maamannan's Trailer Out
Is MS Dhoni's Debut Film As Producer LGM Ready For Release? Here's What We Know
Post Adipurush Release, Kriti Sanon Back To Shooting For Rhea Kapoor's The Crew; See Photos
Sunny Deol, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra & Bobby Deol At Karan Deol's Sangeet Ceremony | Viral Videos
Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi Host South Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok At Hyderabad Home
Aamir Khan And Faisal Khan Hug it Out At Mother's Birthday After Faisal's 'Opportunist' Comment; Check It Out
Thalapathy Vijay Had This Much With Students At An Event
Jungkook, Taehyung Try To Prank Call RM But BTS Fans Recognise Them Immediately; Watch Video
