CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : AdipurushBigg Boss OTTAshes 2023Entertainment NewsFootball Transfer Window
News18 » News »

mov News

LATEST NEWS ON mov

Shahid Kapoor Reveals That His Kids Have To Wait To Watch His Recent Films; 'I Will Let Mira Decide'

Shahid Kapoor Reveals That His Kids Have To Wait To Watch His Recent Films; 'I Will Let Mira Decide'

The Archies Teaser Out: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda Take Us Back To The Good Ol' Days

The Archies Teaser Out: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda Take Us Back To The Good Ol' Days

Kangana Ranaut Takes Another Indirect Dig at Adipurush? Says 'People Were So...'

Kangana Ranaut Takes Another Indirect Dig at Adipurush? Says 'People Were So...'

Bollywood Songs to Dedicate to Your Dearest Dad This Father's Day 2023!

Bollywood Songs to Dedicate to Your Dearest Dad This Father's Day 2023!

Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma Set Instagram on Fire With Sensual Shoot; Photos Go Viral

Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma Set Instagram on Fire With Sensual Shoot; Photos Go Viral

Karan Singh Grover Says He Wants To Cherish Devi's Firsts: 'Want To Be A Better Dad Everyday'

Karan Singh Grover Says He Wants To Cherish Devi's Firsts: 'Want To Be A Better Dad Everyday'

Heart Of Stone Trailer: Alia Bhatt As Keya Dhawan To Face Off Gal Gadot In This High-Octane Thriller

Heart Of Stone Trailer: Alia Bhatt As Keya Dhawan To Face Off Gal Gadot In This High-Octane Thriller

Happy Birthday Arvind Swamy: 5 Movies of the Actor to Add to Your Watchlist!

Happy Birthday Arvind Swamy: 5 Movies of the Actor to Add to Your Watchlist!

Aaliya Siddiqui Wants to Break Free From Being Just 'Nawazuddin's Wife' With Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Exclusive

Aaliya Siddiqui Wants to Break Free From Being Just 'Nawazuddin's Wife' With Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Exclusive

Manoj Muntashir Defends Hanuman Dialogues In Adipurush; Karan Johar To Be Honoured At British Parliament

Manoj Muntashir Defends Hanuman Dialogues In Adipurush; Karan Johar To Be Honoured At British Parliament

Sherlyn Chopra Slips Into Sexy Bralette And Sarong, Mimics Frenemy Rakhi Sawant In New Video; Watch

Sherlyn Chopra Slips Into Sexy Bralette And Sarong, Mimics Frenemy Rakhi Sawant In New Video; Watch

Ameesha Patel Surrenders In Ranchi Court In Cheque Bounce Case, Granted Bail Ahead Of Gadar 2 Release

Ameesha Patel Surrenders In Ranchi Court In Cheque Bounce Case, Granted Bail Ahead Of Gadar 2 Release

Do you know this blockbuster Amitabh Bachchan film was produced to repay Rs 12 lakh debt?

Do you know this blockbuster Amitabh Bachchan film was produced to repay Rs 12 lakh debt?

Deepika Disappointed With Karan Over Alia In Viral Video, Says 'Don't Talk To Me'

Deepika Disappointed With Karan Over Alia In Viral Video, Says 'Don't Talk To Me'

When Sunny Deol Revealed REAL Reason Why His Mom Prakash Kaur Stays Away From Limelight

When Sunny Deol Revealed REAL Reason Why His Mom Prakash Kaur Stays Away From Limelight

Jungkook Leaves BTS Fans In Tears With Colourful Fireworks Show; Plays Boy With Luv, DNA and More

Jungkook Leaves BTS Fans In Tears With Colourful Fireworks Show; Plays Boy With Luv, DNA and More

Actress Ameesha Patel Surrenders Before Ranchi Court in Cheque Bounce Case

Actress Ameesha Patel Surrenders Before Ranchi Court in Cheque Bounce Case

Did Saif Ali Khan Try To Sell His Diamond-studded Rolex? Here's The Truth

Did Saif Ali Khan Try To Sell His Diamond-studded Rolex? Here's The Truth

Was Rajesh Khanna In A Relationship With This Actress Before Marrying Dimple Kapadia?

Was Rajesh Khanna In A Relationship With This Actress Before Marrying Dimple Kapadia?

Karan Johar To Be Honoured At British Parliament For His Contribution To The Global Entertainment Industry

Karan Johar To Be Honoured At British Parliament For His Contribution To The Global Entertainment Industry

Swara Bhasker Makes First Appearance Post Pregnancy Announcement; Flaunts Baby Bump In An LBD

Swara Bhasker Makes First Appearance Post Pregnancy Announcement; Flaunts Baby Bump In An LBD

Taimur Ali Khan, Ibrahim Hide Faces As They Watch Adipurush With Saif Ali Khan; Photo Goes Viral

Taimur Ali Khan, Ibrahim Hide Faces As They Watch Adipurush With Saif Ali Khan; Photo Goes Viral

Just Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Fame Niranjan Kulkarni Making Tea At His Cafe

Just Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Fame Niranjan Kulkarni Making Tea At His Cafe

Thalapathy Vijay's Leo Update: First Song, Naa Ready, To Release On Actor’s Birthday

Thalapathy Vijay's Leo Update: First Song, Naa Ready, To Release On Actor’s Birthday

Newlyweds Sharwanand And Rakshitha Reddy Visit Lord Venkateswara Temple, Watch Video

Newlyweds Sharwanand And Rakshitha Reddy Visit Lord Venkateswara Temple, Watch Video

Fahadh Faasil-starrer Tamil Film Maamannan's Trailer Out

Fahadh Faasil-starrer Tamil Film Maamannan's Trailer Out

Is MS Dhoni's Debut Film As Producer LGM Ready For Release? Here's What We Know

Is MS Dhoni's Debut Film As Producer LGM Ready For Release? Here's What We Know

Post Adipurush Release, Kriti Sanon Back To Shooting For Rhea Kapoor's The Crew; See Photos

Post Adipurush Release, Kriti Sanon Back To Shooting For Rhea Kapoor's The Crew; See Photos

Sunny Deol, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra & Bobby Deol At Karan Deol's Sangeet Ceremony | Viral Videos

Sunny Deol, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra & Bobby Deol At Karan Deol's Sangeet Ceremony | Viral Videos

Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi Host South Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok At Hyderabad Home

Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi Host South Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok At Hyderabad Home

Aamir Khan And Faisal Khan Hug it Out At Mother's Birthday After Faisal's 'Opportunist' Comment; Check It Out

Aamir Khan And Faisal Khan Hug it Out At Mother's Birthday After Faisal's 'Opportunist' Comment; Check It Out

Thalapathy Vijay Had This Much With Students At An Event

Thalapathy Vijay Had This Much With Students At An Event

Jungkook, Taehyung Try To Prank Call RM But BTS Fans Recognise Them Immediately; Watch Video

Jungkook, Taehyung Try To Prank Call RM But BTS Fans Recognise Them Immediately; Watch Video

Video Wall

Every Inch A Battle | Russia's March On Kyiv To Ukraine's Counterattack, The Biggest War Flashpoints

Every Inch A Battle | Russia's March On Kyiv To Ukraine's Counterattack, The Biggest War Flashpoints

Photogallery