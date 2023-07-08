10 Out Of 10 If You Can Guess The Actress In This Picture

Throwback pictures of our favourite stars often go viral on social media. Today, a photo of an actress, who has also worked in Malayalam and Tamil movies, has caught our attention. She is one of the most talented stars who has often portrayed powerful characters on the silver screen. She is also the daughter of a yesteryear actor and niece of a famous actress. Can you guess?

The cute little girl is none other than Aishwarya Rajesh. She can be seen wearing a yellow dress and smiling. We can also spot her father late Rajesh, a famed Telugu actor.

Aishwarya Rajesh worked in the film Rambantu as a child artist. It was finally in 2010, she marked her debut as an actress in the movie Avargalum Ivargalum. Her first commercially and critically acclaimed movie is Attakathi, directed by Pa Ranjith. She starred opposite Dinesh and Nandita Swetha in the film. Attakathi helped Aishwarya earn immense recognition and love from moviegoers. She shared the screen with Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi in Rummy and Pannaiyarum Padminiyum, for which she received adulation and critical appreciation.

Aishwarya has worked in commercially successful movies like Aarathu Sinam, Hello Naan Pei Pesuren, Manithan and Dharma Durai. This made her one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry, who chose performance-oriented scripts and roles. For her debut in Bollywood, it was Arjun Rampal who selected Aishwarya Rajesh for the movie Daddy, after he saw her previous performances in the South.