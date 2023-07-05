CHANGE LANGUAGE
10 Years of Lootera: Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha Share Nostalgic Memories from Shoot; See Photos
10 Years of Lootera: Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha Share Nostalgic Memories from Shoot; See Photos

July 05, 2023

Mumbai, India

Lootera completes 10 years since it's release. Cast shares never-before-seen photos. (Source: Instagram)

As Lootera clocks 10 years, Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha shared new photos of the movie to mark the milestone.

Lootera, the period romantic drama film, has completed 10 years since its release, and the cast has shared some new images from the shoot days on their social media channels. The film starring Sonakshi Sinha and Ranveer Singh was released in 2013 and is loosely based on the book, The Last Leaf.

On Wednesday, Vikramaditya Motwane, the director of Lootera, shared a black-and-white photograph of Sonakshi and Ranveer from the movie to mark the 10th anniversary. He took to his Instagram and wrote, “The memories might blur with time but they will never fade way. We will always cherish them and know that something very special happened back then. 10 years of Lootera @balajimotionpictures @fuhsephantom @bhavani.iyer @anuragkashyap10 @itsamittrivedi @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial @adityakan @ishikamohanmotwane @nikhelg9 @serialclicker811 @kazvindangor @dharajain @subarna_ray_chaudhuri @kalradipika @dipa.demotwane @arpan.gaglani @atulmongia @vidushisood1 @piyushputy @vikrantmassey @_adilhussain @divyadutta25 #mahendrashetty #kunalsharma"

Sonakshi, who played the role of an aspiring writer, also shared the post on her story and wrote, “10 years of Lootera Not a film… its a feeling! Thank you @motwayne always for making me Pakhi". The Rowdy Rathore actress also shared a throwback photo of herself with Ranveer Singh, Vikramaditya and Ishika Motwane. In the vintage photo, the four posed happily for the camera.

Sonakshi thanked Lootera’s director, Vikramaditya and expressed her gratitude for the movie.
Sonakshi shares a never before seen photo from the sets of Lootera

Ranveer also shared a song and video from the film to mark the milestone. He thanked the director and wrote, “10 years to one of my most precious, loved and cherished! #Lootera Timeless work of art @motwayne". The actor also revealed some never-before-seen photos from the set.

On the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in the web series Dahaad. She will soon be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series Heeramandi on Netflix. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, is gearing up for the promotion of his latest film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, whose trailer was launched on 4th July and the film will hit theatres on 28th July.

