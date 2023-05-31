10 Years of Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani: Ayan Mukerji Says He's Not Seen YJHD Fully, Makes Special Promise

Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani has completed 10 years of its release. The film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur not only shattered box office records with its release but continues to remain popular even today. While fans of the film have watched it multiple times, Ayan confessed that he hasn’t watched the film ‘fully from beginning to end’ till date.

Taking to Instagram, Ayan Mukerji shared a video featuring some of the best moments from the film and wrote, “YJHD - My second child, a piece of my heart and soul - 10 years old today! I think after all these years, I can confidently say that… Making this movie was one of the greatest joys of my life! And what we achieved with it - with all its perfections and imperfections - is a source of great eternal pride for me! Strangely, I don’t think I’ve ever seen Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani fully from beginning to end, since the day it released … (Always pushing towards the next milestone, and not looking back enough…!)."

He has now made a promise to try watching the film at least once a year. “But when I’m older and wiser - I think I will watch the movie atleast once a year - because a big part of who I was and how I looked at life - is forever captured in this movie !" he said.

Ayan also revealed that while he has made a different movie after Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Brahmastra, he still has fans coming up to him and talking about YJHD. “In the recent months, I have often had people recognise me and come up to me… and I’m thinking they will say something about Brahmāstra, and then they started talking about YJHD ! So, putting out a whole lot of gratitude for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani… and all the many people who connected deeply with the movie over the years !" he said.

He concluded his note by saying, “Also sharing a Director’s Note I had written at the time, in my story which someone special from my team shared with me a few days ago… and it brought back all kinds of memories for me !"

Karan Johar, who produced Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani via Dharma Productions, also shared the video and wrote, “Time flies…especially when a film like #YehJawaaniHaiDeewani never gets old. This was a special story which really got the heart and the pulse of the generation and many more to come…And what a dream team that told this story of dreams so beautifully!!! ♥️♥️♥️ #10YearsOfYJHD."