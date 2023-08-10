10/10 If You Recognise This Actress From Childhood Pic? Hint: She Made Her Debut Opposite Hrithik Roshan

Throwback photographs of our favourite stars often go viral on the internet. Recently, a childhood picture of a Bollywood brother-sister pair caught everyone’s attention. Let us give you some hints. The Bollywood diva has also worked in a few Telugu and Tamil movies after enjoying initial success in Bollywood. She had stepped into the world of films with Hrithik Roshan. She once used to compete with actresses like Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. But after 2018, she stayed away from the silver screen for a long time. Now, this actress is once again ready to make her come back on the big screen. Can you guess?

Yes, you guessed it right. It’s none other than Ameesha Patel. In this black-and-white childhood photograph, the diva is seen with her younger brother, Ashmit. She is seen donning a polka-dotted frock, while her little brother is seen in a half-sleeve shirt and shorts. The adorable duo is captured sitting on a couch, posing with innocence.

Ameesha Patel burst onto the Bollywood scene in the year 2000 with her debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, starring opposite Hrithik Roshan. The movie’s monumental success propelled her to instant stardom. Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai clinched an impressive tally of 92 awards across various ceremonies and categories.

Following her debut, Patel’s roles in films like Badri and the record-breaking period piece Gadar: Ek Prem Katha solidified her presence in the industry. The latter marked a pinnacle in her career, as Gadar went on to become one of the most successful films in her filmography. Despite the initial triumph, Patel faced challenges, and her career trajectory saw a decline in lead roles. She transitioned to supporting roles, gracing films such as Race 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic.

After a hiatus, Ameesha Patel is poised to return to the silver screen with Gadar 2, the sequel to her blockbuster hit Gadar alongside Sunny Deol. The film, directed and produced by Anil Sharma and penned by Shaktimaan Talwar, has fans eagerly anticipating its release. Promotional efforts are in full swing as the team ramps up excitement for the sequel.

Major multiplex chains like PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis are witnessing brisk sales for the movie. PVR alone has sold 12,100 tickets for the film’s debut screening. INOX and Cinepolis have also seen considerable interest, with 8600 and 9350 tickets sold, respectively, for the opening show of the August 11 release. Collectively, this indicates a strong demand for the movie. As the excitement mounts, expectations are rife that Gadar 2 is poised for a monumental box office opening, potentially amassing around Rs 25 crore in its initial run.