'20 Years Of Your Love On Us': Director Mohan Raja On Jayam

Actor Ravi Mohan, better known by his on-screen name Jayam Ravi, made his full-length debut with the film Jayam. Since then he has constantly charmed the audience with memorable performances in many films. June 20 marked 20 years of the completion of Jayam and actor Jayam Ravi as well in the industry. Jayam revolves around the parents of first cousins, Sujatha and Raghu, who decide that they will get the children married to each other on becoming adults. The film’s director and Jayam Ravi’s brother Mohan Raja tweeted, “#20yearsofJayam, it’s 20 years of your love in Us. #20yearsofJayamRavi #Jayam." Mohan also shared a couple of throwback photos from the sets of Jayam. In the first picture, Kamal Haasan and filmmaker KS Ravikumar posed for the cameras with a clapperboard. In the other photo, director Mohan handled the clapperboard while the rest of the crew held the mic and the reflector. Jayam Ravi and actress Sada, who played the female lead Sujatha, are giving their take on a scene.

One of the social media users tweeted that he could never forget this movie as it was released during his college days. “The songs will always remind me of that period I would always love to be in.”

A movie I could never forget as it was released during my college days! The songs will always remind me that period I would always love to be in! ❤️— Knallaan (@KrishnaNall) June 21, 2023

Another fan congratulated the director on 20 years of Jayam. The user also wrote that he is waiting for Thani Oruvan 2.

Congratulations Sir 💐 #20yearsofJayam Awaiting for Thani Oruvan 2 Sir— Ask (@Ask76609732) June 21, 2023

Mohan opened up about Thani Oruvan 2 in an announcement during the launch event of the film Soppana Sundari. The director confirmed that he and his brother Jayam Ravi have teamed up for the sequel to their critically acclaimed film Thani Oruvan. He also added that the shooting for the sequel will begin either later this year or in 2024. Reportedly, the sequel may be bankrolled by Vels Film International.

Thani Oruvan was a taut thriller that thoroughly entertained the audience with a riveting storyline. The film stars Jayam Ravi, Arvind Swamy, and Nayanthara in the key roles. Thani Oruvan revolves around Mithran, an IPS officer, who is on a mission to expose Siddharth Abhimanyu. Siddharth Abhimanyu is a scientist and businessman, who is involved in various illegal activities.

The film became a commercial success at the box office and was later remade in Telugu as Dhruva, and in Bengali as One.