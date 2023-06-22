2013 Blockbuster Raanjhanaa, Starring Dhanush, Was Initially Offered to Shahid Kapoor

Tamil star Dhanush, who made his entry into the Hindi film industry with the superhit Raanjhanaa, was not the first choice to play the lead role of Kundan. According to reports, the first choice for the role was offered to Shahid Kapoor. But due to unforeseen reasons, Shahid turned down the role and it was bagged by Dhanush, whose laid-back, lover-boy attitude was loved by the audience.

In an old interview, Raanjhanaa director Anand L Rai had said, “I wanted an actor with a boyish charm, and Shahid carries that well. I am working towards roping him in.” But fate had other plans for the film.

Interestingly, Shahid’s name has been associated with many films where he didn’t accept the role, and eventually, the films went on to become blockbusters. This list includes films that were rejected by him including Raanjhanaa, Rockstar, Rang De Basanti, and Bang Bang.

Dhanush was already a big superstar in the South Indian film industry. He had featured in 25 films in the South. The actor had a taste of international fame when his song “Kolaveri Di” went viral on YouTube back in 2011. Last year he also starred in Netflix’s The Gray Man alongside Ryan Gosling, Ana De Armas and Chris Evans.

In a recent development, the duo which gave us Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re is all set to reunite for yet another project. Dhanush and Anand L Rai will be seen working again for a film titled Tere Ishq Mein. Anand L Rai had some words to share, “There couldn’t be a more perfect day to unveil our next venture, Tere Ishq Mein, with Dhanush. Raanjhanaa holds a special place in my heart, and the love and adoration it continues to receive from fans worldwide are truly heartwarming.”