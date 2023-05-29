2018 Surpasses Mohanlal’s Pulimurugan To Become Highest-Grossing Malayalam Film Ever

Tovino Thomas’ survival drama 2018: Everyone Is A Hero has defied all expectations and emerged as a game-changer in Malayalam cinema. The film has achieved the seemingly impossible by shattering records and surpassing the remarkable collection of Mohanlal’s Pulimurugan, which held the prestigious title of the highest-grossing Malayalam movie in Kerala. With over Rs 160 crore as its worldwide box office collections, 2018 has surpassed not only Pulimurugan but also the epic success of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion, featuring Prabhas in the lead role.

Jude Anthany Joseph’s film has resonated deeply with audiences, surpassing all expectations, the movie has claimed the throne as the new reigning champion, by collecting Rs 80.11 crore at the box office. According to reports by Forum Keralam, 2018 grossed over 2.97 crore on Sunday.

The box office success of 2018: Everyone Is A Hero continues to roar at the ticket window, as reported by Sacnilk. The remarkable box office performance of Tovino Thomas-starrer has boosted the film’s India gross collection to a whopping Rs 89.85 crore, with its worldwide box office collection reaching a massive Rs 156 crore. Furthermore, the film has garnered Rs 66.15 crore from international markets.

Here is a list of the top ten highest-grossing films in Kerala:

2018: Everyone Is A Hero - Rs. 80.11 Crore

Pulimurugan - Rs. 78.50 Crore

Baahubali: The Conclusion - Rs. 73 Crore

KGF Chapter 2 - Rs. 66.50 Crore

Lucifer - Rs. 63 Crore

Bheeshma Parvam - Rs. 46.50 Crore

Drishyam - Rs. 42.50 Crore

Romancham - Rs. 42 Crore

Premam - Rs. 41 Crore

Vikram - Rs. 40.50 Crore

In its review of 2018: Everyone is A Hero, News18 highlighted that the film’s gripping plot explores the hardships faced by people during the floods while showcasing the unity and support o the people of Kerala. The screenplay skillfully interlinks multiple storylines, seamlessly blending personal struggles with wider societal issues. The script is expertly crafted, featuring well-developed characters that captivate the audience on an emotional level.

Apart from Tovino Thomas, the film directed by Jude Anthany Joseph features a talented ensemble cast. Kunchacko Boban, Indrans, Lal, Asif Ali, Narein, and Vineeth Srinivasan are among the notable actors who play pivotal roles in the movie.