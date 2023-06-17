2023 FESTA: BTS' V Wins Hearts With Jazzy Rendition Of It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas And Cheek To Cheek

BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung is celebrating his K-pop group’s milestone 10th anniversary in a jazzy manner. The Celine boy’s love for jazz is no secret to ARMY and on Friday, June 16 he treated fans to a cover of iconic retro tracks in his rendition. Titled 2023 FESTA, the music video of the cover features two songs, beginning with Bing Crosby’s It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas. Donning a crisp white shirt and powder blue trousers, V takes center stage as live music plays in the background.

With a colourful silk necktie completing his look, the BTS member begins to sing as a drummer, cellist, and pianist join him to work their own magic. The Christmas Tree hitmaker swings and smiles as he catches up with the iconic lyrics of the track, “With candy canes and silver lanes that glow. It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.” Upon finishing the first track, the neck in the line was Cheek to Cheek by Fred Astaire.

For the second song, V changes into a brown blazer look which is topped over a white shirt and a matching tie. With light brown formal trousers complementing the colour palette of his style statement, the BTS member is joined by singer Minna Seo on stage. The behind-setting of the live band remains the same, and the two synchronize their vocals to give ARMY yet-another melodious rendition. Take a look at V’s 2023 FESTA here:

According to a report by Billboard, this isn’t the first time when the BTS member has made a cover of the holiday classic. Last year, he shared a version of the track just days before Christmas. The previous cover is reported to be quite somber with the exclusion of a live band. He was supposedly donning an oversized hoodie for the session and was also accompanied by his dog Yeontan.

On BTS’ 10th anniversary on June 13, V uploaded a series of funny videos alongside other members on his Instagram stories. He thanked ARMY for their constant support and also urged them to be happy. “In the future, take care of your health and only have happy days," he captioned one story, and while ending the series of videos the musician added “That’s all we can hope for. There are a plethora of videos. On the 20th anniversary, I will release it again. Bye.”

BTS V previously created a massive buzz for his appearance during Cannes Film Festival, however, he did not walk the red carpet of the event. He was last joined by BFFs Park Seo-Joon and Choi Woo-Shik in the Korean variety show Jinny’s Kitchen.