South star Ajith Kumar has been ruling the Tamil film industry for decades now. He enjoys a massive fanbase and is known for his action films. Did you know Ajith Kumar was once also a romantic hero? Yes, you read that right. Earlier in his film career, he was seen in romantic dramas. Ajith impressed his fans with his stint in romantic films too. One such film is Kaadhal Mannan. This 1998 film completed 25 years of its release this week. On this occasion, let’s see what made the film a special one.

Kaadhal Mannan was directed by the debutant Saran. The film also featured Maanu and M S Viswanathan in pivotal roles. It saw music composer S Viswanathan make his debut in a supporting role. Actors Vivek, Karan and Girish Karnad were also seen in crucial roles in the movie. Kaadhal Mannan opened to positive reviews and commercial success.

The film’s story revolves around a mechanic Shiva (Ajith Kumar), who travels to Delhi to deliver a letter to a young girl named Thilothama (Maanu). They both fall in love, but the girl’s wedding is arranged by her father, who is strict and against love marriage. Thilothama’s elder sister had eloped with her lover, which is also the reason behind her father’s hatred towards love.

Ajith Kumar impresses fans with his charming and feisty personality in Kaadhal Mannan. His character seems like a lovable one, who is also bold and ready to take up all sorts of challenges to win his love. Ajith successfully created a place in the audience’s heart with his depiction of Shiva.

Ajith was last seen in the action drama Thunivu. It received criticism from reviewers and audiences for its lacklustre script and over-the-top action sequences. Despite the criticism, Thunivu managed to emerge as a success at the box office. Thunivu closed its global box office run at a massive collection of Rs 200.57 crore gross. It includes Rs 122.10 crore net (inclusive of Tamil Nadu and Telugu-speaking states) from India, which equals Rs 144.07 crore gross.

Read all the Latest Movies News here