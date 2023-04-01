3 Iconic Bollywood Movies In Which Hero Dies In His Mother's Arms

It’s needless to say that Bollywood movies have been our true friends through all sorts of roller coaster rides of mood and emotions. From touching our hearts to tickling our funny bones till we laugh our lungs out, the Hindi film industry has given us some great cinema which will be cherished by the generations to come. While we have everything for a different mood, it’s truly hard to match up with the supercharged melodramas that didn’t fail to make us all weep like babies. So far, Hindi cinema has witnessed innumerable emotional movies. However, only a few filmmakers had the courage to take the risk of portraying a hero, who dies eventually at the climax and forcing us all to cry our eyes out. Let’s take a look at three movies that have created history with such a plot:

Mother India

Mother India is a film that doesn’t need any introduction. An epic blockbuster, Mother India broke all records when it was released in 1957. Starring Nargis Dutt, Sunil Dutt, Rajendra Kumar Tuli and Raaj Kumar, Mehboob Khan’s masterpiece was so astounding that it even fetched an Oscar nomination that year for Best Foreign Language Film. It goes without saying that the tragic tale of a mother and son’s love successfully gave the audience goosebumps in the climax, wherein Nargis shoots her son Birju, played by Sunil Dut, who breathes his last in his mother’s arms.

Deewar

One of the cult classics of Hindi cinema, Deewar was released in 1975. Making megastar Amitabh Bachchan reach new heights, Yash Chopra’s Deewar was penned by iconic duo Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. From impactful dialogues to on-point acting, the action crime drama had all it that takes for a mind-boggling masala movie. Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, the movie also featured Shashi Kapoor, Nirupa Roy, Parveen Babi, Neetu Singh and Satyendra Kapoor. Whether “Main Aaj Bhi Phenke Hue Paise Nahi Uthata" or “Mere Paas Maa Hai”, the movie gave innumerable iconic dialogues that are known to the youth even today. Apart from its iconic dialogues, the movie is also known for its heart-wrenching climax where Amitabh Bachchan’s character Vijay dies in the arms of his mother played by Nirupa Roy.

Baazigar

Last but not least, who can forget Baazigar and its enthralling ending that made tears roll down the audience’s cheeks. In 1993, Abbas Mastan literally left cine-goers hooked to their seats when they made Shah Rukh Khan share screen space with Kajol and Shilpa Shetty in the crime drama. There is no denying that SRK was simply perfect in a villain’s character bringing multiple twists and turns in the movie. It was the climax that left an everlasting impact on audiences’ minds, after SRK’s character Ajay said his last words in the arm of his mother, played by Rakhee Gulzar.

