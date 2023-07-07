3 Idiots 2 Coming Soon? Raju Aka Sharman Joshi Shares Big Update On Aamir Khan Starrer

Sharman Joshi has once again shared an update on the sequel of his, Aamir Khan and R Madhavan starrer 3 Idiots. In a recent interview, Sharman Joshi, who played the role of Raju in 3 Idiots, shared that the director Rajkumar Hirani has already discussed some ideas about the story of the film. He also added that Hirani does not want to comprise on the quality of the plot and therefore they all hope that the sequel will happen soon.

“We often exchanged a few ideas that we have had before, but never really took them too far. As you all know, Rajkumar Hirani has some potential in terms of very good work on the sequel, but as we all know, Hirani Sir does not compromise at any level in terms of story, quality and standards. So, we are all just hoping that it will happen,” Sharman told India Today.

Earlier this year, rumours of a 3 Idiots sequel made headlines after Aamir Khan re-united with Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan for an advertisement. The commercial was misunderstood by many as the official announcement of 3 Idiots 2. Talking about the incident, Sharman added, “When they got to know that it was an ad, the fans were deeply disappointed. Not just this, we even got some gaalis from fans. It was actually really exciting to be back together after a really long time. I was also part of the campaign concept and the fact that we had someone who was willing to invest that kind of money, to me, I think it was beautiful.”

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Sharman Joshi talked about 3 Idiots sequel. Last month too, the actor told DNA, “Raju (Rajkumar Hirani) sir is aware of the love. And he doesn’t want to disappoint the audience. He has shared a few ideas with me about the sequel. But when you ask him about it after a few months, he reveals that the ideas are not working out."

Released in December 2009, 3 Idiots remains one of the most loved movies to date. Directed by Rajkumari Hirani, the film also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani and Mona Singh in key roles. The film was widely loved by all and earned Rs 400 crore worldwide.