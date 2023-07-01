3 South Movies That Made Mark In The First Half Of 2023, Check Now

The first half of 2023 has been an eventful period for South films. With a diverse range of movies hitting the silver screen, the box office witnessed a mix of hits and flops. While there have been several hits, films from January to June have also witnessed their fair share of disappointments. Some failed to meet the expectations of the audience and ended up as flops at the box office. From big-budget extravaganzas to small-budget gems, the industry had something for every movie lover. Let’s take a closer look at some of the box office reports and delve into the hits and flops that shaped the industry.

1. Ponniyin Selvan: II

Ponniyin Selvan: II, helmed by the renowned filmmaker Mani Ratnam and backed by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, serves as a follow-up to Ponniyin Selvan: I. The stellar cast includes Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, R. Sarathkumar, Jayaram, Prabhu, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, and R. Parthiban. The extraordinary success of the hit movie has left a lasting impact, with an astonishing worldwide box office revenue of 342.4 crores.

2. Varisu

The film featuring Thalapathy Vijay has surpassed Rs 300 crore in worldwide earnings, making it his highest-grossing movie. In the battle of the box office, the family drama emerged victorious, releasing alongside Ajith’s Thunivu. This heartwarming tale has garnered acclaim from both critics and audiences of diverse backgrounds. Although it took some time, Vijay’s family drama managed to cross the 300 crore milestone after achieving the Rs 250 crore mark in just 11 days. By the end of its 26 days, the film reportedly grossed over Rs 300 crores worldwide, prompting the unveiling of a new poster to celebrate its remarkable success.

3. Dasara

Dasara featuring Nani and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles has made a significant impact at the box office ever since its release. The film has garnered immense love from the audience, resulting in impressive numbers. Recently, the film’s creators unveiled the updated box office gross, which is truly remarkable. Dasara has not only performed exceptionally well domestically but has also achieved success in international markets. The total global box office gross of Dasara amounts to a staggering 114.14 crore. This remarkable accomplishment is a source of pride for the entire team, who have put in tremendous efforts. Helmed by debutant director Srikanth Odela, the movie has left a lasting impression on both viewers and critics. The film has successfully captivated a significant number of NRI viewers.