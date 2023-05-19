4 Superstars to Unveil Teaser Of Tovino Thomas’ Ajayante Randam Moshanam

The makers of the highly anticipated Malayalam film, Ajayante Randam Moshanam, will be unveiling its teaser on Friday, May 19. According to reports, the film will have four superstars from different industries revealing the teaser. Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan will reveal the Hindi teaser of the film. Along with Hrithik, Prithviraj Sukumaran will unveil the Malayalam teaser, Nani for the Telugu language, and Rakshit Shetty will unveil the Kannada teaser of the film.

The film is a pan-India venture and is directed by debutant Jithin Lal. It stars Tovino Thomas in the lead role. The film also has Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Surabhi Lakshmi as the female protagonists. This film will also mark Krithi Shetty’s debut in the Malayalam film industry.

Reportedly, Tovino Thomas will be playing triple roles from three generations: 1900, 1950, and 1990. He will be essaying three characters named Maniyan, Kunjikelu, and Ajayan. The three heroines will pair opposite the three different characters played by Tovino.

Earlier in an interview, Tovino revealed that the makers of the film have decided to launch three different teasers for the film. He added that each of them will showcase one of his characters in the film. He said that he has very high hopes for Ajayante Randam Moshanam, and the first teaser will talk more about his first character from the film. He said, “Similarly, we have maybe three teasers and one trailer so that the audience gets a better understanding of the story."

The film is produced by UGM and Magic Frames. The music in the film is by Dhibu Ninan Thomas, and the cinematography is handled by Jomon T John. This will be Tovino Thomas’ first pan-India film as a lead actor.

He was last seen in the hit film 2018: Everyone is a Hero. The film was directed by Jude Antony Joseph and starred Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Lal, Narain, Aju Varghese, Aparna Balamurali, Tanvi Ram, Sshivada, and Gauthami Nair in prominent roles. The film received a great response from the audience and has been declared a hit at the box office.