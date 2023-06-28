43 Years Of Karz: A Thrilling Throwback By Subhash Ghai Feat Rishi Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha

Subhash Ghai’s iconic 1980 film Karz, completed 43 years on June 27. The film is remembered to date for its ensemble star cast and hit music album. As the film reached this milestone, the director, shared throwback pictures featuring the cast members and reminisced about some memorable moments while making this classic movie. Popular celebrities like the late Rishi Kapoor, Tina Ambani and Simi Garewal appeared in the film.

As Karz completed 43 years, Subhash Ghai marked the occasion by sharing a picture collage. The director transported us back in time to when the movie was first being made and stated that legendary actor Shatrughan Sinha was the one who gave Karz the Mahurat clap. The caption along with the images read, “Shatrughan Sinha gave a clap for mahurat shot and Mohd Rafi sang ‘DARDE DIL -first song of my film KARZ under our first production of mukta films on 24 Oct 1978. and KARZ was released on 27 June 1980. Celebrating today the 43rd year with the youngest generation as fresh as in 1980. Missing my brilliant friends RISHI KAPOOR N LUXMIIKANT n ANAND BAKSHI - the greats."

The plotline of Karz treated the audience with suspense and thrills. It revolved around the idea of rebirth and plotting an act of vengeance. Rishi Kapoor portrayed the role of Ravi, which will forever be iconic and irreplaceable. Simi Garewal was also appreciated for her character, Kamini. Fans soon commented on his post and appreciated the decades-old film. One of them said, “Wow!! Congratulations!! What a movie it was," while another wrote, “Brilliant movie ever."

A report by ANI quoted Subhash Ghai as saying, “The music from ‘Karz’ holds a special place in my heart and will always remain dear to me. The film is also undeniably Chintuji’s (referring to the late Rishi Kapoor) finest performance. It’s heartening to know that even the younger generation today resonates with the music of ‘Karz.’ To remain relevant after more than three decades is truly an achievement for any filmmaker." Laxmikant-Pyarelal composed the film’s music, which included successful tracks such as Om Shanti Om, Dard-E-Dil, and Ek Hasina Thi. They won the best music director award for Karz at the Filmfare Awards.

Lastly, Subhash Ghai added, “All I can say is, ‘Kya zamana tha! Ek haseena thi, ek deewana that."

Meanwhile, Subhash Ghai is currently working on a show called Jaanaki to mark his production company Mukta Arts’ debut on Indian television. He is associated with popular films such as Taal, Yaadein, Yuvvraaj, and many more.