5 Actors Who Rose To Prominence In The 1990s But Soon Fizzled Out

The 1990s saw the emergence of the country’s biggest superstars in the Hindi film industry. Some of these actors are still active and have established themselves as some of the country’s most prominent actors. But there were also some who had promising debuts before they lost their position in the industry. Some of them are still working, while others have left acting.

Here are five actors who rose to prominence in the 1990s but soon fizzled out:

Rahul Roy: Rahul Roy was considered one of the most promising actors in the 1990s. He made his debut in the popular film Aashiqui and became the lover boy of Bollywood. He enjoyed a massive fan following after Aashiqui. However, the actor couldn’t sustain his stardom and soon lost his place in the industry. He also participated in the first season of the reality show Bigg Boss and emerged as the winner.

Jugal Hansraj: Jugal Hansraj was a popular actor in the 1990s. Even though he had worked in various films as a child artist, he rose to prominence after playing an important role in YRF’s Mohabbatein. His performance was well received by the audience, and he was able to garner a lot of fame after the film. However, he couldn’t do well after Mohabbatein and soon lost his place. He even worked as a director for films, like Roadside Romeo and Pyaar Impossible.

Chandrachur Singh: Chandrachur Singh made his Bollywood debut with the film Tere Mere Sapne in 1996. Even though the film did not fare well, he also got a chance to work in Maachis with Tabu the same year. The actor also earned the Best Debut Male award for Maachis. His on-screen chemistry with Preity Zinta in Kya Kehna and Aishwarya Rai in Josh was positively received.

Ronit Roy: Ronit Roy made his Bollywood debut with the 1992 film Jaan Tere Naam. The actor’s film did well at the box office, and the audience praised his performance. But after a few films, he wasn’t able to establish a distinct identity and shifted to television.

Apurva Agnihotri: Apurva Agnihotri made his debut in the hit film Pardes. The film was a huge hit at the box office, but Apurva’s film career couldn’t continue for long. Later, he shifted to television and did well there.