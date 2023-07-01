5 Films And Series Based On Hard-Hitting Subjects That Are A Must Watch

In the realm of cinema, there are certain stories that transcend mere entertainment and delve into the depths of pressing societal issues. These movies and series tackle hard-hitting subjects head-on, daringly exploring topics that demand our attention and reflection. From shedding light on social injustices to unearthing uncomfortable truths, these narratives hold a mirror to our world and challenge us to confront the realities we often shy away from. Brace yourself for thought-provoking storytelling, gripping performances, and narratives that will leave an indelible impact on your mind and heart.

Here are five must-watch films and series that fearlessly address hard-hitting subjects:

1. Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai [ZEE5]

Inspired by true events, ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ is a courtroom drama directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, starring Manoj Bajpayee in and as lawyer P.C. Solanki. It is the story of an ordinary man - a high court lawyer who single-handedly fought an extraordinary case against the country’s biggest god man and successfully ended up prosecuting him for the rape of a minor under the POCSO act. The battle between an ordinary man’s willpower and a godman’s power continued for 5 long years where P.C Solanki fought against some of the country’s most eminent lawyers to prove that no godman is above law, and that truth will always prevail. Backed with a powerful storyline, this film is a must watch!

2. The Kashmir Files [ZEE5]

Based on a true tragedy, the film sheds light on a subject that has been a matter of great importance. It highlights the plight of Kashmiri Pandits [Hindus], a religious minority in the 1990s Kashmir valley, who were compelled to flee their homes by the Islamic militants. Based on the testimonies of those who survived, the documentary presents a compelling case that this event was more than just an exodus; rather, it was a cruel genocide that is still being covered up for political reasons despite the fact that its survivors were forced to become refugees in their own nation. The Kashmiri Pandits continue to seek justice and, more significantly, to be acknowledged, despite the fact that they have been living in exile for almost 30 years and having their homes and shops encroached upon by the locals. This film throws light on a very important social issue and must be watched!

3. Delhi Crime [Netflix]

The series is a story about DCP Vartika Chaturvedi as she forms a special squad of officers to find the six offenders of a heinous crime while battling inadequate infrastructure, bureaucratic red tape, and increasing public pressure. The series stars Shefali Shah, Rajesh Tailang, Rasika Duggal, Adil Hussain, Gopal Dutt in pivotal roles. While the focus of the series is on the heinous crime and the perpetrators behind it, it also reveals the systemic issues and societal attitudes that enable such crimes to occur and leaves a scar on your mind and soul.

4. Article 15 [Netflix]

This hard-hitting crime drama film is set in a small town of Uttar Pradesh and follows the story of Ayan Ranjan [played by Ayushmann Khurrana], a young and idealistic IPS officer. When Ayan is posted to the town, he is confronted with the harsh realities of caste discrimination and social injustice that persist in the area. He soon discovers that three young Dalit girls have gone missing, and their disappearance is met with apathy from the local police and authorities due to their lower caste status. It is a compelling and impactful film that ignites conversations about social issues, leaving a lasting impression on viewers and urging them to strive for a more inclusive and equitable society.

5. Pink [Disney + Hotstar]

The courtroom drama revolves around Minal, who after being molested, along with her friends, tries to file an FIR against a politician’s nephew. When the subsequent case gets rigged, Deepak, a retired lawyer, helps them to fight the case. The film highlights the significance of consent and the importance of understanding boundaries. It provides a powerful message about the rights of individuals, particularly women, to make choices about their bodies and lives. A compelling courtroom drama, this film is sure to entice you!