Actors Sukumari and Innocent were well-known faces in the Malayalam and Tamil industries. Both created a distinct place in the industry with their amazing performances. However, Sukumari died in the year 2013 after a cardiac arrest. And recently, Malayalam actor Innocent died at a private hospital at the age of 75. But both the veteran stars of Tamil and Malayalam cinema are still remembered by their fans. Both of them were versatile actors and played a variety of characters on screen. Both Sukumari and Innocent have even acted with all the prominent heroes and heroines of Malayalam cinema of the present and the past. So, today let’s take a look at memorable roles played by Sukumari and Innocent in the Malayalam film industry.

1. Ayalvasi Oru Daridravasi: It is a Malayalam comedy film, directed by Priyadarshan and starred an ensemble cast including Shankar, Menaka, Mukesh, Prem Nazir, Nedumudi Venu, and Seema, in the lead roles. Sukumari played the role of Subhadra Kunjamma whereas Innocent played the role of Kuttan Pillai and both received immense love from the

viewers.

2. Panchavadi Palam: Panchavadi Palam is a 1984 political satire written and directed by K. G. George. The movie was based on the story Palam Apakadathil written by Veloor Krishnankutty. The movie stars Bharat Gopy, Nedumudi Venu, Sreenivasan, Jagathy Sreekumar, and Thilakan in the main roles.

The film tries to portray the political scenario in the state of Kerala and portrays the pitiful corruption of politicians. It is the first Malayalam movie in this genre. Sukumari plays the character of Rahel and Innocent as Barabas gained huge appreciation.

3. Pattalam: It is a 2003 Malayalam film featuring Mammootty and Biju Menon in the lead roles. It also starred Tessa, Jyothirmai, Jagathy Sreekumar, and Oduvil Unnikrishnan, in supporting roles. The film rotates around episodes in a little town after the military sets up a transitory camp.

Sukumari played the role of Mammootty’s mother and Innocent acted as Sivasankaran Nair (Father of Bhama) both roles were loved by the audience. Both of them also had very few combination scenes but their onscreen presence received appreciation.

4. Kakkakuyil: It is a 2001 heist comedy-drama film written and directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Lissy. The movie stars Mohanlal and Mukesh in pivotal roles. The film was based on the 1988 English movie A Fish Called Wanda. Sukumari as Savitri, Nambeeshan’s wife, won applause for her role. Innocent played a serious role in the movie as Pothuval.

5. Chandralekha: Chandralekha is a 1997 comedy film written and directed by Priyadarshan. It stars Mohanlal, Sukanya, Pooja Batra, Sreenivasan, and Nedumudi Venu in the lead roles. Innocent as Iravi pillai and Sukumari as Appachi is still remembered by the viewers.

