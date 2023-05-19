5 Moments When Mrunal Thakur Made Our Hearts Flutter; See Pics

Mrunal Thakur’s captivating beauty and impeccable style often leave fans awestruck. Her stunning elegance and fashionable choices have firmly established her as a genuine symbol of style, inspiring many individuals with her seamless blend of effortlessness and glamour. From taking on steal-worthy trends to ruling the hearts with her million-dollar smile, below are her 5 best looks.

Mrunal looked gorgeous as ever in the sleeveless silver exquisitely designed ethnic wear. The actress left the fans amazed as she wore a pastel-coloured sari from the shelves of Falguni Shane Peacock. She complimented her outfit with drawn eyebrows, winged eyeliner, and blush. This time, the actress leaves her tresses open as she poses for the camera.

Mrunal looked stunning at the Cannes Film Festival. The actress has established herself as a style icon and often treats her fans with the latest style statements. Mrunal’s look from Anamika Khanna will surely make hearts flutter. This time, the actress went for smokey eyeshadow and styled her hair in a sleek bun.

Mrunal consistently keeps up with the latest fashion trends, as evident in her recent selection of a Kanjivaram saree from the Taneira brand. The actress nailed the traditional attire by adorning herself with a bracelet, jhumka earrings, bangles, kamarband, and a gold necklace. This time, Mrunal opted for a minimalistic makeup look with neutral tones and pink lip colour.

Mrunal Thakur dropped pictures from her terrace photoshoot, marking her first appearance at the Cannes Festival. For her Cannes debut, she opted for a stylish ensemble comprising a black lace pantsuit and a sequined jacket. Complementing her outfit with black heels, Mrunal confidently chose a black swimsuit from Verandah with a captivating jacket and lace pants designed by Dhruv Kapoor.

Mrunal Thakur garnered attention at a recent award ceremony by donning a breathtaking black halter neck dress adorned with delicate sheer and feather detailing. The stunning outfit, crafted by fashion designer Saiid Kobeisy, showcases an alluring backless design, a halter neckline, intricate sheer details, a plethora of feathers, and embellishments of black beads. Mrunal opted for nude eyeshadow, voluminous lashes coated with mascara, sculpted cheeks, winged eyeliner, and a shade of nude lipstick.