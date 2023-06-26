5 Places, 5 Looks: Actress Sanjana Burli Gives Fashion Goals For Vacation

Puttakkana Makkalu fame Sanjana Burli is not just a wanderlust but also a fashion enthusiast. A look at her social media account is enough to say that the actress has an impeccable fashion sense and we have proof. Her mantra is to be comfortable and serve perfect vacation-wear fashion goals and we are taking notes.

Let us take a look at her OOTD from her travel destinations-

Coorg

When at Coorg, chill like Sanjana Burli, who is an absolute water baby. The actress went swimming at the infinity pool dressed in stunning blue swimwear with black prints. The outfit has a cross-detail at the back. She accessorised the look with shades and opted for muted pink lips,

Mumbai

Sanjana was in Mumbai a few months ago and the actress chose to channel the carefree school-student vibe. She wore a black and white checkered dungaree and wore a lavender-coloured t-shirt underneath it. She sported a flower-framed sunglasses and opted for minimal makeup.

Pune

Wearing a contrasting ensemble is the new trend and Sanjana has absolutely nailed it. To explore the city of Pune, she slipped into a sleeveless baby pink-coloured kurti and paired it with loose navy blue pants. To give a colourful contrast to the pastel kurti, she chose a bandhani dupatta with blue and orange colours in it. She rounded off her look with sunglasses and a watch.

Matheran

During her visit to the hill station, Sanjana wore a black midi dress with yellow, green and white prints on it. She kept her look simple and sported an oversized sunglasses. She chose a pair of blue sneakers to go with her look.

Kutch

Sanjana fulfilled her childhood dream of visiting the white desert of Gujarat- Rann of Kutch. She wore a white top with an elastic neck which was neatly tucked into a denim midi-skirt. She completed her look with sunglasses and a pair of mojris.

On the professional front, Sanjana Burli gained recognition for her work in the TV series Lagna Patrike. She has also worked in movies like Radha Ramana and Choo Mandhirakaali. The celebrity on multiple occasions has wowed the audience with her performance.