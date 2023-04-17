5 Reasons Why Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan May Set Box Office On Fire

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to make his comeback in theatres with the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan this Eid. Salman’s last theatre release was Dabangg 3 in 2019. The film wasn’t much liked by the audience and couldn’t perform well at the box office. Later, in 2021, Antim was also released in theatres. However, Salman didn’t play the lead role in the film.

The film has an ensemble cast, with Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The film also stars Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal, Jassi Gill, Shehnaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Siddharth Nigam in prominent roles.

Now, after almost 3 years, Salman Khan is returning to the big screen for the audience. His fans are eagerly waiting for him. It is also being said that the film could turn out to be a huge success at the box office.

Here are 5 reasons why Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan could be a huge hit:

The first reason is that, like Shah Rukh Khan with Pathaan, Salman Khan is also making a huge comeback in theatres. As a result, there are high expectations of this film.

These days, people are in love with action-packed masala entertainers. Just like Pathaan, Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan is also a masala action entertainer and is expected to do well at the box office.

Similar to all his films, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is also a family entertainer. People can watch Salman’s film with their families, and it has no objectionable scenes in it. This reason could make it a huge hit at the box office.

South superstar Venkatesh Daggubati will also be seen working in Hindi films after a long gap. Apart from this, glimpses of Ram Charan were also seen in the film. This connection between South and Bollywood could turn out to be special for the film.

Salman Khan has a special connection with Eid. Some of Salman’s highest-grossing films have been released on Eid, and this time as well, it can turn out to be another super hit Eid release.

