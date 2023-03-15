OTT platforms are a repository of films and series that fall into varying genres, and it gets difficult to choose which one to start your weekend with. Today, we have enlisted for you some of the upcoming comedy and drama series on various OTT platforms for your perfect weekends ahead in March.

Rocket Boys Season 2

Director Abhay Pannu has come up with a sequel to the series Rocket Boys, which covers the lives of Dr Homi Jehangir Bhabha, Vikram Sarabhai and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. Season 2 of the series will be streaming on Sony LIV from March 16. Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, Arjun Radhakrishnan and Regina Cassandra will reprise their roles in the second season.

Pop Kaun

Directed by screenwriter and filmmaker Farhad Samji, the comedy series Pop Kaun will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from March 17. It will feature Kunal Kemmu, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Chunky Panday and Saurabh Shukla in important roles. Late Satish Kaushik, along with Nupur Sanon, and Jamie Lever will also portray major roles in Pop Kaun.

Shadow and Bone Season 2

Shadow and Bone Season 2, directed by Eric Heisserer, will premiere on March 16 on Netflix. Jessie Mei Li, Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young and other actors will essay key roles in the series.

In His Shadow

Crime drama thriller In His Shadow, directed by Marc Fouchard, will stream on March 17 on Netflix. Kaaris, Assa Sylla, Issaka Sawadogo and others comprise the ensemble cast of this series and will play crucial roles. The story of the series is based on a fight between two brothers.

Sky High

Spanish crime drama series Sky High, which is about a group of thieves in Madrid, will premiere on Netflix on March 17. Miguel Herrán, Carolina Yuste, Asia Ortega and Luis Tosar will essay important roles in the series.

