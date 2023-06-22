5 Web Series That Are A Must-Watch With Your Family, Check The List

There’s no dearth of content on OTT platforms. Be it horror, thriller, documentary, animated or cooking show, you can find it all on these online channels. But, when it comes to watching something with the family, we always look for shows that have a feel-good factor and at the end of the day make you feel closer to them. Watching a movie or series together should ultimately result in making you all feel happy. So, if you are looking for quality content with a great storyline, check out the list below.

Yeh Meri Life

Yeh Meri Life is the story of a pre-teen boy who grows up in an average Indian family. It delves deep into his emotions towards his family and how it changes along with every situation. It will make you smile, laugh and shed a tear or two. Season one stars Vishesh Bansal, Mona Singh, and Akarsh Khurana. It is streaming on Prime Video.

Ghar Wapsi

If you have ever stayed away from your family, then this series is for you. Ghar Wapsi is the story of Shekhar who is out of work and sees his life change completely when he moves back home. The story will touch your heart and Shekhar’s struggles to earn money away from home will make you reminisce those days. Ghar Wapsi is available on Disney Plus Hotstar and stars Anushka Kaushik, Akanksha Thakur and Saad Bilgrami.

Panchayat

Panchayat is a comedy-drama that is a must-watch with family. It narrates the story of an engineering graduate named Abhishek who has to join as a secretary of a Panchayat office in a remote village in Uttar Pradesh due to a lack of a better job opportunity. It stars Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav and Chandan Roy in key roles. The series is featured on Prime Video.

Home

The web series Home stars the talented actors Supriya Pilgoankar, Annu Kapoor and Amol Parashar in key roles. It is the tale of a middle-class family who has to evict their house after a notice from the authorities. Their personal bonds will be tested as they decide to overcome the challenge. With little resources, but a loving family, they will have to fight back. It is available on Jio Cinema.

Happy Family Conditions Apply

Happy Family Conditions Apply is the story of a Gujarati family, the Dholakias. They have four generations of members living in one house. The plot explores the quirks of every person and captures the madness of a joint family. The series features Raj Babbar, Ratna Pathak Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Neha Julka, and others. It is available on Prime Video.