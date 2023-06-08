5 Years After It Came To Halt, Devanur Chandru's Graamaayana All Set For A Re-Launch

Back in 2018, Graamaayana, starring Vinay Rajkumar, was announced. The movie, which marks the directorial debut of Devanur Chandru, was stalled after a 25-day schedule due to unforeseen circumstances. However, now as per the recent updates, G Manohar of Lahari Films and Sreekanth from Venus Entertainers have joined hands to relaunch the film.

The producers have officially confirmed that the project will be relaunched on June 8 at a temple in Bengaluru. Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, Dhruva Sarja, Dunia Vijay, Vijay Raghavendra, Roaring Star Sri Murali, Shiva Rajkumar, and other members of the Kannada cinema will grace the celebration.

In the film, Vinay Rajkumar has been roped in to play the role of sixth sense Seena. Initially, Amurtha Iyengar was considered to play the female lead, and Aparna, a senior actor renowned for her appearance in the reality show Maja Talkies, was scheduled to make her comeback to the silver screen after a 30-year hiatus.

The movie, which was filmed at the residence of Kannada legend Dr Rajkumar, has garnered a positive response. Both the teaser and poster received an overwhelming reception from the audience. Graamaayana enlisted music director Poornachandra Tejaswi and cinematographer Abhishek Kasargod. However, with the new production houses, there will likely be some changes, including the cast and crew.

Currently, it has been confirmed by the makers that Vinay will be a part of the project. However, it is yet to be determined whether the other cast and technical crew members will be retained. The production team will provide further details regarding this matter on the launch date.

Vinay Rajkumar is best known for films including Run Antony and Siddhartha. Besides Graamaayana, Vinay is all set to star in a slew of upcoming projects such as Pepe, R the King, and an untitled project. Pepe, directed by Sreelesh Nair, and Andondittu Kaala, directed by Keerthi are at different stages of production.

Meanwhile, Poornachandra Tejaswi has composed music for films like U-Turn, Lucia, and Kudi Yedamaithe. Soon, he is going to compose music for movies such as Dhoomam, Matinee, and Rangu Ragale.