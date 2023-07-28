50 Years Of Abhimaan: Know The Inspirations Behind This Hrishikesh Mukherjee Classic

In 1973, filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee made a film that had provided a gaze into the fragility of the male ego, an unconventional theme for its time. The movie was named Abhimaan and it starred real life couple Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan. The film completed half a century yesterday, having been released on July 27, 1973, just a month after the lead couple got married. The movie tells the story of a successful singer, who marries a girl and begins to foster her singing career as well. Things go for a toss when his wife surpasses him in terms of success and popularity, which causes him to get jealous. This affects their relationship. The movie dealt with the intricacies of the human psyche very well, with fine performances from Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan. The soundtrack by SD Burman, consisting of evergreen hit songs like Teri Bindiya Re and Tere Mere Milan ki Yeh Raina also contributed to the success of Abhimaan.

There have been contrasting views on the inspiration drawn by Hrishikesh Mukherjee to make the film. The most common notion is that Abhimaan was based on the lives of Kishore Kumar and his wife Ruma Guha Thakurta. In fact, a popular story states the fact that the movie was based on their was kept from Kishore Kumar himself; but when he came to know about it, he refused to sing any further songs for the film. That is why Mohammad Rafi was roped in for the song Teri Bindiya Re.

According to another theory, the film was also based on the troublesome marriage between two Hindustani classical music maestros, the sitarist Ravi Sankar and the surbahar player Annapurna Devi. Abhimaan is also believed to have drawn inspiration from the Bengali film Bilambita Loy, as well as the Hollywood film A Star is Born (1937).