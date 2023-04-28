59th Baeksang Arts Awards Winners: Park Eun-bin Takes Home Daesang; The Glory, Song Hye-kyo Win BIG

The 59th Baeksang Arts Awards winners were announced today, April 28. K-dramas Extraordinary Attorney Woo star Park Eun-bin, Song Hye-kyo’s The Glory, and the Korean film Decision to Leave were among the biggest winners of the night. Park Eun-bin, who delivered a stellar performance in Extraordinary Attorney Woo, took home the Drama Daesang (Grand Prize) for the show. Meanwhile, the Best Film award went to The Night Owl, and Best Film Daesang (Grand Prize) was given to Decision to Leave.

The prestigious annual Korean television and film awards took place on Friday at Incheon Paradise City. The show was hosted by MC Shin Dong-yup, singer and actress Bae Suzy, and renowned Korean actor Park Bo-gum. The starry night had several Korean stars attending it. Without further ado, here are the winners of the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards.

Best Drama: The Glory

Best Actor: Lee Sung-min, Reborn Rich

Best Actress: Song Hye-kyo, The Glory

Drama Daesang (Grand Prize): Park Eun-bin, Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Best Director: Yoo In-shik, Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Best New Actor Award: Moon Sang-min, Under the Queen’s Umbrella

Best New Actress Award: Roh Yoon-seo, Crash Course in Romance

Best Supporting Actor: Jo Woo-jin, Suriname

Best Supporting Actress: Lim Ji-yeon, The Glory

Technical Award (TV): Ryu Seong-hee (Art direction), Little Women

Best Screenplay: Park Hae-young, My Liberation Notes

Best Entertainment Program: Psick Show

Best Female Variety Performer: Lee Eun-ji

Best Male Variety Performer: Kim Jong-kook

Best Educational Show: Adult Kim Jang-ha (MBC Gyeongnam)

Film

Best Film: The Night Owl (올빼미)

Best Film Daesang (Grand Prize): Decision to Leave

Best Actor: Ryu Jun-yeol, The Night Owl

Best Actress: Tang Wei, Decision to Leave

Best New Director: Ahn Tae-jin, The Night Owl

Best New Actor: Park Jin-young, Christmas Carol

Best New Actress: Kim Si-eun, Next Sohee

Best Screenplay: Jung Ju-ri, Next Sohee

Best Supporting Actor: Byun Yo-han, Hansan: Rising Dragon

Best Supporting Actress: Park Se-wan, 6/45

Technical Award (Cinematography): Lee Mo-gae, Hunt

Best Director: Park Chan-wook, Decision to Leave

TikTok Popularity Award: IU & Park Jin-young

Congratulations to all the winners!

