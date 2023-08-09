6 Must-Watch Movies of Mahesh Babu, the Prince of Tollywood!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MAHESH BABU: Mahesh Babu, a prominent figure in the South Indian film industry, has consistently mesmerised his fans through his compelling performances. His immense popularity extends throughout India, firmly establishing his stature in the realm of Indian cinema. Garnering the moniker Prince of Tollywood, he has left an indelible mark in the hearts of fans. From Pokiri to Dookudu, he has given numerous hits in his career. On the occasion of his 48th birthday today, let’s take a look at his notable past and upcoming projects.

Best Movies

Murari (2001)

In this supernatural film, Mahesh takes on the role alongside Sonali Bendre, Lakshmi, Sukumari, Kaikala Satyanarayana and Gollapudi Maruthi Rao as pivotal characters. Notably, it marks the final film of veteran Telugu actor Dhulipala Seetarama Sastry. The storyline revolves around Murari, whose ancestors, who own the land, have endured a generational curse from Goddess Durga since the mid-19th century. Okkadu (2003)

Featuring Bhumika Chawla alongside Mahesh, this action-oriented film unfolds a storyline that revolves around a Kabbadi player’s journey. Set against the backdrop of a state-level tournament in Kurnool, the protagonist embarks on a mission to save Swapna Reddy (Bhoomika) from the clutches of Obul Reddy, a perilous faction leaderinfatuated with her.The film follows their path to victory over the antagonist. Pokiri (2006)

An action-packed thriller, the movie follows the exploits of a criminal named Pandu (Mahesh Babu), who becomes embroiled in the rivalries and operations of two gangs. Sharing the screen with Illeana D’Cruz, Mahesh received acclaim from both fans and critics, propelling the film to become one of the year’s highest-grossing releases and elevating Mahesh Babu’s status to stardom. Sarileru Neekevvaru (2020)

This action drama centres around the journey of a resilient Army major, Ajay Krishna (Mahesh Babu), deployed to Kurnool on a mission to safeguard the nation from external threats. Featuring Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, and Rajendra Prasad in supporting roles, the film was both written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. It emerged as a significant success, amassing over 250 crore at the box office. Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu (2013)

Anjali, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, this film revolves around a modest, middle-class family in the village of Relangi, whose patriarch embodies a philanthropic spirit and a positive outlook on life.

Upcoming Film

Guntur Kaaram (2024)

Mahesh Babu will be next seen in the film Guntur Kaaram. The upcoming film promises to deliver a robust dose of commercial entertainment to the audience. Set to grace screens on January 13, 2024, the release date has been strategically aligned with Makar Sankranti. The movie will star Mahesh Babu, Prakash Raj, and Ramya Krishnan in the lead roles. Mahesh Babu recently shared a glimpse of his movie on Instagram.