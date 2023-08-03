60-year-old Tamil Actor Mohan Found Dead On Madurai Street

Tamil actor Mohan, who was known for his comedic supporting roles in movies of the late 80s and 90s, has tragically passed away under mysterious circumstances. Mohan was reportedly found dead on a street in the Thiruparankundram area of Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

The 60-year-old actor was in deep poverty for quite some time and had been struggling to get work, as per reports. His wife had passed away 10 years earlier and since then, he mostly made a living out of begging, the reports added.

Kamal Haasan starred in the 1989 film Apoorva Sagodharargal. In the movie, Mohan portrayed the best friend of Appu (Haasan). After that, he appeared in a few films including Adhisaya Manithargal and Bala’s Naan Kadavul, which featured Arya in the lead role.

After this, Mohan moved to Thiruparangundram a few years ago from his hometown because he had no prospects to work in films. He allegedly used to beg on the main chariot road because of a lack of money. Locals found him lying dead on the road on July 31 and reported it to the police. The actor was in such a dishevelled state that he was not recognisable, according to reports.

The police recovered his body and sent it to Madurai Government Hospital for post-mortem. It was only after the police investigated the matter that it was found the victim was actor Mohan. As of now, no foul play has been discovered by police and Mohan is said to have died away from natural causes as he had been battling ill health. No additional details have been revealed by police as of yet.

Mohan’s body will reportedly be transported to Salem, where he was born, following a post-mortem and handed over to his family. According to reports, the actor has five sisters and two brothers. Even though Mohan typically played cinematic characters with less prominence and screen time, the actor gave each of his parts a distinctive flair.